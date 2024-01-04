More People Are Cancelling Streaming Services – Can We Bring Back Cable Already?

Videos by OutKick

In a shocker to no one, more people are canceling the number of streaming services they subscribe to faster than ever before.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the amount of paid subscribers that have canceled at least three streaming services has risen from 15% to 25% in the past two years, citing data from the analytics firm Antenna. Of all the major streaming services, the only one that didn’t lose subscribers was Netflix.

WHY ARE PEOPLE LEAVING?

When one looks at the actual numbers – if you subscribe to “the big 8” – AppleTV+, Amazon Prime Video, Max, Peacock, Paramount+, Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, your monthly bill is now around $112.00.

That, of course, is in addition to all our other expenses – from Spotify to YouTube, DirectTV, etc.

Don’t look now but it’s not too long before people start wishing all the various channels were on a single platform. In fact, I think the name “cable” sounds like a good thing to call it.

MORE PEOPLE ARE CANCELING STREAMING SERVICES

The reasons are plentiful for why people are leaving the once-coveted streaming service of their choosing.

An obvious one is price.

Every other month it seems that one of the streamers are raising their rates. Netflix usually leads the charge and the rest follow suit in order to maximize advertising dollars as well as try to take in as much profit as they can, because they too know that people will eventually stop subscribing in mass numbers.

There’s also that whole issue about the content just not living up to the hype (or the price!).

A few years ago you had a phenomena of great movies, documentaries, modern and nostalgic television shows and original films on Netflix and eventually just a handful of streamers. However, with big money getting involved you have to now subscribe to a multitude of services just to watch what you want. The competitive free market – although good at first, has now made the services weak as they can not live up to the expected results. Especially as they raise monthly costs.

EVERY STREAMING SERVICE IS GOING UP IN PRICE

What used to be unique about not having to have commercials or advertisements has now gone out the window. Now, the only way to get ad-free is to pay more. Amazon Prime Video, for example, just announced that they would be charging an additional $2.99 a month in order to remain ad-free. Netflix recently raised their ad-free premium plan a few months ago as well.

There’s a clear panic going on within the streaming franchises as some are being rumored to join forces with their competitors. Paramount Global and Apple are reportedly considering a bundle of their streaming content as a way to entice subscribers to stay with the platforms. A “help me, help you” type of deal between the two content machines.

Then of course comes the whole issue with the sports market. Between Bally Sports drama, Disney / ESPN, NCAA college football leaning into their own conference networks and the fact that you sometimes can’t find the one game you want to watch because God knows where it is, things don’t appear to be getting any easier for the consumer.

And when that happens in this day and age?

It’s “see ya later,” and “on to the next one.”

Or how about everything all in one?

Hot seat: Cable!