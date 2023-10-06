Netflix Is Raising Their Prices Again, So How Much Is Too Much?

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to modern day society, where everything goes up in price and nothing ever comes down.

In a shocker to absolutely no one, Netflix is once again expected to raise its monthly subscription prices because of course it would, according to the Wall Street Journal. The outlet reports that the streaming service will unveil the price hikes after the SAG-AFTRA actors strike is resolved. Last week the WGA writer’s union was able to formulize an agreement with production studios.

The Journal doesn’t say just how much Netflix will raise its prices. But the sheer optics are sure to frustrate Americans as the streaming wars continue to get oversaturated and out of control.

NETFLIX JUST RAISED PRICES A FEW MONTHS AGO!

Earlier this year Netflix decided to cut down on the ability to share accounts. As a result, the service introduced a paid-tier system that increased prices for anyone who wanted to have more than one Netflix account.

Current Netflix plans include the Standard at $15.49 / month with each additional account at $7.99 / month.

Or the Premium account at $19.99 / month and the same $7.99 charge.

Streaming services like Netflix are expected to raise prices. (Getty Images)

TOO MANY OPTIONS?

If Netflix is raising prices because of the actors strike, you can be sure that every single other platform is going to do the same.

In fact, I looked at the amount of different services I have and I just asked myself what I was thinking. I don’t remember the last time I turned on Paramount+ or Hulu. Amazon Prime I only really watch because I like torturing myself by watching Thursday Night Football. Apple TV+? Please.

Yet here I am paying for all these and more and let’s not even talk about having to pay for Spotify, Apple Music, Twitter X, YouTube TV and wait for it… my actual cable I still have!

We all know what’s going on here as each service will only continue to raise their prices until eventually they phase their customers out. There simply isn’t enough content or original ideas to be able to come out in a sustainable manner that will keep the subscriber base. So, the services will then have to pay out more money for the exclusive rights of say The Office, or the James Bond franchise, etc. And who pays for that? The consumer. And around and around we go.

It’s like we should all just combine the networks into one single entity called cable again. But even that might not work.