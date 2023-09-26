Here’s The Down Side Of The Writers Strike Settlement

Videos by OutKick

Few predicted the Writers Strike, which essentially stopped new Hollywood projects from going forward May 2, would be resolved any time soon.

Now, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have a tentative agreement in place.

Several days of intense negotiations ended the longest Hollywood scribe strike in decades. The 2007-2008 edition wrapped after 100 days. The ongoing actors strike, which began July 14, means most of La La Land is still in limbo.

Still the WGA strike’s resolution will have one near-immediate impact.

Late-Night TV is back in action.

Sources told Deadline that the shows will likely return a few days after the Writers Strike is officially over, once the WGA Board and Council votes to lift the restraining order. This would give the writers the chance to return and the crew to get the production process going again.

Consumers will kiss “Strike Force Five,” the impromptu podcast featuring five of TV’s far-Left hosts, goodbye and stay up late for the dueling Jimmys and friends.

Colbert. Kimmel. Fallon. Oliver. Meyers. Maher.

They’ve been sidelined for months, unable to riff on all the various Donald Trump headlines, from Indictment-Palooza to the real estate mogul’s war on Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The dearth of Orange Man Bad gags from the late-night Leftists was like a Christmas gift unwrapped months ahead of time.

Expect Colbert and co. to make up for lost time, hammering Trump with a ferocity that will recall the days after the 2016 presidential election. The press will regurgitate each and ever GOP slam, also making up for lost time.

Even worse?

The comically spent “Saturday Night Live” may resume new episodes sooner than later.

The once-mighty showcase picked a political side during the Obama years. Even former cast member Jay Pharaoh noted the series “gave up on the Obama thing.”

Burbank, CA, USA July 26, 2023: Close up of Writers Guild of America, SAG and AFTRA union picket signs lay on the ground outside Warner Brothers studio in Burbank, CA.

Now? The show routinely ignores the Dynamic Duo of Gaffes, President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris to smite any GOP figure who makes news in a given week.

Does anyone miss the show, its charisma-free players or the predictable yuks doled out during its Weekend Update segment?

You don’t have to wait to hear more predictable jokes from Team Late Night or the shambling zombie that is “SNL.” Instead, look to alternative platforms for killer political comedy, like YouTube and Rumble.

‘The Cancelled News’ by Adam Yenser

Comedians like Adam Yenser, Ryan Long, Danny Polishchuk, Kyle Dunnigan and Tyler Fischer deliver satirical yuks that don’t demand allegiance to any one political party.

Long routinely skewers the woke mindset, avoiding political skirmishes in the process. Fischer serves up a killer Trump AND Biden impression to snag bipartisan laughs. Dunnigan cranks out creative comic pastiches that hit both sides … hard.

The new player on the comedy scene, Free the People, kickstarted a new satirical series called Comedy Is Murder over the summer.

The latest installment mocks the woke, enviro-friendly Apple video featuring Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer as Mother Nature.

It might be a while before “SNL” or Team Late Night even attempt jokes like these. If ever.

The strike resolution can’t ignore the gnawing problems facing the entertainment industry. Executives should think long and hard about continuing to antagonize half the country moving forward. The economic model no longer favors them, and recent rounds of show biz belt tightening only prove that reality.

If Hollywood 2.0 wants to survive, alienating Heartland USA is a lousy way to go about it.