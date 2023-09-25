Tentative Deal Reached To End Writers Strike, Get Hollywood Back To Work

Videos by OutKick

Hollywood is ready to get back to work after a tentative deal was reached to end the writers strike.

The Writers Guild has been striking for five months over working conditions, the use of artificial intelligence and several other key issues.

It now looks like the ball will soon cross the goal line and get the industry rolling again. The Writers Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers released a joint statement Sunday announcing a tentative deal has been reached, according to Deadline.

The Writers Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reach tentative deal to end strike. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” the WGA announced to members, according to the same report.

Details of the deal aren’t known at this time, but the WGA negotiating committee will vote on whether to move it up the chain for “WGAW Board and WGAE Council for approval,” according to Deadline. The vote is scheduled for Tuesday.

That means the situation could officially be over this week.

Hollywood is starting to get back to normal.

This is a huge step in getting the entertainment industry rolling again. Actors are still striking, but it would appear momentum is trending in a positive direction.

Half the problem has been dealt with. Writers are getting back to work. That means scripts can start getting pumped out again and shows can at least plan on returning.

It’s also just in time. The start of Yom Kippur was seen as the deadline for a deal, according to Deadline, and it was reached “just after sunset and the start of the” holiday. As Doug Ellin pointed out, this situation was straight out of an “Entourage” episode.

And on Yom Kippur it sure does https://t.co/inT2aR1UvH — Doug Ellin (@mrdougellin) September 24, 2023

Now, Hollywood can start getting back to work writing new seasons of everyone’s favorite shows. Expect the actors to follow soon with a deal. Once that happens, Hollywood will really be rolling again.