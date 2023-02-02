Netflix Is Changing Again And People Are Fed Up

Videos by OutKick

2023 is either going to be a great year for Netflix. Or a disaster.

The streaming platform – long known to be the original and pinnacle that others strive to be, announced that they are making a significant change that will affect you where it matters the most, your checkbook.

According to the updated FAQ section on Netflix’s Help Center page Netflix accounts will only be able to be shared within a household. The new rollout so far is only for other countries like Costa Rica, but the same rules are expected to be implemented here in the U.S. within the next few weeks.

Both the U.S. and U.K. Help Center pages were recently updated with an ominous Netflix warning that devices logging into Netflix “may require verification,” if they are not from the primary Netflix account household.

It’s not just the increase in prices, but also the hassle that it’s going to cause that has people fed up and wondering if the service is still worth it.

Netflix is expected to add another paid-tier program to its service. (Netflix.com)

LET’S BREAK DOWN WHAT THIS MEANS

Right now there are a number of different Netflix plans.

They range from the $6.99 “Basic with Ads” plan to $19.99 a month for the “Premium” plan that allows users to watch on four SUPPORTED devices at a time.

It’s the supported part of the language that is going to be changing.

Where previously anyone that had the login info could watch Netflix at the same time as three others, now you will have to literally be within the constraints of your house’s WiFi.

If not, you’re going to have to pay even more each month for every “Sub-account.” Many Netflix users are ticked off because they feel Netflix isn’t even worth the money they’re already paying each month, let alone paying for an increase. Netflix is changing its ways at an odd time, considering the rise of streaming content competitors – you know the familiar names – HBO Max, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Hulu, ESPN+, Peacock, etc, etc, etc.

Oh, and if the primary account holder doesn’t login to the account every 31 days, it’s automatically locked out. Awesome. This after the streaming platform already raised prices last year.

All of this happening in a year that is expected to bring upon recession-like economic conditions for the average household?

That’s ballsy and I’m telling you now that Netflix is taking a huge gamble.

Netflix users that have multiple accounts may be paying more to see shows such as ‘6 Underground.’. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Netflix)

#CANCELNETFLIX IS TRENDING

Netflix will use “IP addresses, device IDs and account activity,” to see whether an account is signed in from the registered primary location.

Complaints are already coming in from people that travel that don’t want to deal with a hassle of having to go through a verification process to prove that they are indeed the primary account holder.

Say that you’re a husband that is traveling for work. But your wife wants to watch Netflix while she’s home. You now have to pay for that.

Have a kid in college that is used to using the family’s Netflix account? Guess what. You also will now have to pay for that.

Some people have two different WiFi accounts inside their house due to strength of the signal. Yup, you too are paying more.

Divorced, but still allow the children to use Netflix in the other household? You know where this is heading.

Our brave troops that go on months-long tours and just want to watch some Netflix in their downtime? Netflix doesn’t care.

Oh, and if you are using the increasingly popular VPN connection that masks your IP address to add an extra layer of security and encryption, well you may be out of luck as well.

All for this Netflix, which built its platform on no-ads, and encouraged password sharing by sending out tweets like the one below.

Oh, how the times have changed.

Love is sharing a password. — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2017

MANY USERS ARE GETTING FED UP

It’s the latest change for the streaming platform that continues to try and navigate the waters across the turbulent streaming waves. Last year, they introduced ads on the platform for the very first time – a peculiar move considering people went to Netflix to specifically avoid commercials on regular cable television.

In addition to the new pricing plans and anti-password sharing stance, the company has also had to deal with a shaky stock price. That was led in part by Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings stepping down and pivoting roles to become an executive chairman. The company is now being run by two co-CEOs in Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters.

THE PRESSURE IS ON FOR NETFLIX

With Netflix continuing to raise prices, ending password sharing as well as facing increasing competition from other streaming services, the spotlight is on to see how users react.

So far, the the new Netflix rollout has gone exactly as you thought it would on social media.

As I’ve said time and time again, once you lose the Internet it’s extremely difficult to get back up. Just as Facebook, ergh “Meta” has become the tool that your aunt and uncle use to post family photos and rant about God knows what, one must wonder what the future of the streaming platform that single-handedly brought down Blockbuster movie nights may look like.

Hot seat, Netflix.

Been having some tough conversations since Netflix rolled out its new policy to stop password sharing pic.twitter.com/NriG8eZO9c — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) February 1, 2023

Me taking my devices on a trip to my parents’ house every month #Netflix https://t.co/eRpHl4bPPS pic.twitter.com/dBJEni9HAo — Lauren (@laurenmslone) February 1, 2023

Can @blockbuster bring this back? I think the timing is right with the new Netflix password sharing rules pic.twitter.com/g7FKRx1NX7 — Matthew (@helloimmatthew_) February 2, 2023

100% chance that Netflix loses more accountst than they gain from enforcing this password sharing junk. — Kyle (@KyleThatKyle) February 1, 2023