Can Netflix Strike Gold Twice With ‘Murder Mystery’ Sequel? Trailer Inspires Optimism

The trailer for “Murder Mystery 2” is finally out.

“Murder Mystery” with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston was a surprise hit for Netflix back in 2019, and it felt like the first solid comedy the streaming giant had in a long time.

Despite very little buzz, it was a very fun movie that was successful enough to warrant a sequel.

Netflix describes the plot of the sequel as, “Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.”

Not too complicated, right? Relatively straightforward and simple. Go ahead and dive in below.

Can Netflix, once again, make another hit with “Murder Mystery 2”?

It’s very rare a sequel ever lives up to the first film. In fact, it almost never happens. That’s why “Godfather II” and “Top Gun: Maverick” are looked at as such unicorns.

Not only were both exceptional films on their own merit, but both might have exceeded the original movie. You almost never see it.

Now, it’s a little different here because we’re talking about a comedy. It’s not a dark drama with a ton of depth.

“Murder Mystery 2” drops March 31 on Netflix. (Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023.)

It’s about two dorky and weird, but ultimately likable characters who find themselves in over their heads. “Murder Mystery” didn’t take itself seriously at all.

The film was a popcorn flick with a bunch of laughs and absurd moments. That’s what made it entertaining. In an era of nonstop woke garbage, “Murder Mystery” didn’t try to be something it wasn’t. The movie with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston just tried to be fun. Here’s the new good news. It was fun. It was very fun.

“Murder Mystery 2” trailer drops. (Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2022.)

If “Murder Mystery 2” follows the same format and just keeps things light, it’s hard to imagine it won’t be worth your time.

The only obvious drawback here is that I’m not sure I like the idea of the main characters now being full-time detectives. Sandlers‘ Nick being a cop in the original was believable, but them both becoming detectives seems like a stretch.

“Murder Mystery 2” trailer with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler released. (Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023.)

We’ll find out whether or not this is a hit or a miss for Netflix starting March 31.