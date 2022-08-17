Adam Sandler Congratulates Will Zalatoris, Who Looks Just Like His Happy Gilmore Caddy

Golfer Will Zalatoris got a shoutout from actor and comedian Adam Sandler after winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. It was Zalatoris’ first PGA victory after four previous runners-up.

Congrats Will! I’m happy for you! Happy’s happy for you! Enjoy it all! pic.twitter.com/mlfRY2oYmr — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 15, 2022

It wasn’t just that Sandler was impressed by the 26-year-old’s game; it’s that Zalatoris bears a striking resemblance to a character from Sandler’s 1996 golf classic, Happy Gilmore.

One of the tournaments that Zalatoris finished runner-up was the 2021 Masters. He finished just behind winner Hideki Matsuyama, and that’s when he caught the actor’s attention.

Sandler tweeted out a side-by-side and it’s uncanny.

Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud. pic.twitter.com/iwOEuMdR8W — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 11, 2021

Zalatoris was a good sport about the comparison, and the former Wake Forest golfer played along with Sandler — excuse me — Mr. Gilmore, and offered to caddy for him.

If you’re ever in need of a caddie again let me know. I’ll be better this time. I’m always available for you, Mr. Gilmore. https://t.co/R1e8awZIvh — Will Zalatoris (@WillZalatoris) April 12, 2021

But he didn’t stop at just tweeting a caddy offer for Sandler. Zalatoris went as far as having “Mr. Gilmore I’m your caddy” engraved on one of the wedges he used in the tournament.

"Mr. Gilmore, I'm your caddy"



Will Zalatoris has embraced the Happy Gilmore comparison. 😂 (@Titleist) pic.twitter.com/zpEB3hMh80 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 11, 2021

It’s pretty clear that Zalatoris has been compared to the movie character before. In the movie, the caddy was played by actor Jared Van Snellenberg.

Snellenberg has since traded acting for psychiatry and received a Ph. D. from Columbia University. He’s now an assistant professor of psychiatry at Stony Brook Neurosciences Institute. Or maybe that’s just a cover and it really was Will Zalatoris the whole time.

Hey, if there’s ever going to be a Happy Gilmore sequel — and it could happen, we just got a Top Gun sequel after alll — maybe Zalatoris is angling for a part. Although it seems like the whole golf thing is working out just fine.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle