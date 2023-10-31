Mookie Betts Supports Trevor Bauer Returning to MLB: “I Think He’s An Awesome Guy”

Videos by OutKick

Trevor Bauer hasn’t played in Major League Baseball since the 2021 season after accusations of sexual assault, but one current superstar thinks he deserves another chance.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts spoke out in favor of Bauer returning to the league at the World Series yesterday, in a surprising turn of events. Betts spoke to the LA Times and was asked about the possibility of Bauer signing with a team this offseason.

“It’s something to think about,” he said.

“My experience with Bauer is not anything remotely close to what everyone else’s experience is,” Betts continued. “I love him. I think he’s an awesome guy. The personal things? I have no control. I have no say. Obviously, nothing ever came from it.”

While saying that he personally loved playing with Bauer and that he’s an awesome guy, Betts did acknowledge that there are considerations other than purely baseball that play into it.

“He’s an awesome pitcher,” Betts said. “He’s a great guy, somebody who wants to take the mound every fifth day. But, at the end of the day, I don’t make the decision. That’s a decision that’s not as simple as baseball.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 12: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after giving up a hit to Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Betts Issues Strongest Statement Of Support For Trevor Bauer Yet

Despite never being charged with a crime and submitting videos and texts showing that the latest accusation against him wasn’t as initially portrayed, until now, current players have generally avoided talking about Bauer.

Betts obviously carries a huge amount of weight throughout the game, as one of the league’s best players and most likable personalities. When the Dodgers announced earlier this year that they would be releasing Bauer after the end of his suspension, they were scant on details other than giving the matter “careful consideration.”

After not receiving interest from any other MLB organizations last winter, Bauer went to Japan to continue his career. But Betts’ comments may indicate that sentiment around the league has shifted, after the release of further information.

That said, it’s still unlikely Bauer’s given an opportunity to return to domestic competition. Despite being just a few years removed from a Cy Young award and a strong 2021 performance, the PR hit for most teams is likely too much to take. Already, far left Dodgers-themed blogs have gone after Betts for his comments.

The same fans who supported the team giving an award to a hateful, bigoted anti-Catholic drag group are unsurprisingly, anti-Bauer returning to the Dodgers. Or anyone else.

Still, Betts’ comments are a surprising move for a player who generally stays away from controversial topics. By giving an opinion that contradicts what most far left sportswriters believe, he’s opened himself up to the likelihood of significant criticism.