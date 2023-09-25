Is There A Monday Night Football Injury Curse? Last FIVE Have Resulted In Ambulances, Carts & Season-Ending Injuries

Videos by OutKick

Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow re-aggravated a preseason calf injury during last week’s loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Most people assumed that he wouldn’t play Monday Night Football in the Super Bowl LVI rematch against the Los Angeles Rams.

However, he’s going to play. That might not be the best choice. Not just because he can make the calf worse, which he can. But there’s something strange going on with Monday Night Football.

During the final MNF game of the 2022-23 NFL regular season, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and nearly died. He was taken off the field in an ambulance.

Since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, there appears to be a “Monday Night Football Curse.”(Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

There was no Monday Night Football game in Week 18, but the NFL introduced the first-ever Monday Night Football playoff game last season. That game happened to be the last of Tom Brady’s career. But late in the game, wide receiver Russell Gage took a vicious hit that caused his neck to bend awkwardly. Trainers strapped Gage to a backboard and carted him off the field.

🚨#BREAKING: Buccaneers Russell Gage being carted off for an apparent neck injury



📌#Tampa | #Florida



Currently Russell Gage Player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is being carted off as he suffered a bad neck injury in the remaining minutes of the Cowboys vs Bucs playoff game pic.twitter.com/jBXeULvx18 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 17, 2023

Fast-forward to this season. On Week 1, the Buffalo Bills faced the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Four plays into the game, prized offseason acquisition Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. Although he limped off the field, eventually trainers loaded him into a cart and took him into the locker room.

Peyton Manning in complete disbelief seeing Aaron Rodgers get on the cart.



"Holy… cow. I CANNOT believe this…" pic.twitter.com/rhnPY7LYYw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2023

Last week, there were two MNF games. In the first one, Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson went down late in the first quarter. Trainers carted him off the field after he suffered a season-ending fractured fibula.

Minor setback, Major comeback! Don’t count me out! Real panthers fans, I love y’all and I love this city, I truly felt the love in that stadium! To my teammates, I love yall boys and y’all know I’ll be here for y’all every step! #Keeppounding pic.twitter.com/UhawiBc10n — Shaq Thompson (@ShaqThompson_7) September 19, 2023

Later that night, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers squared off in an AFC North rivalry game. Early in the second quarter, star running back Nick Chubb endured a gruesome-looking tackle from Minkah Fitzpatrick. Trainers came out and carted him off the field.

Chubb is now out for the remainder of the NFL season with ligament damage in his knee.

Nick Chubb and Minkah Fitzpatrick are down… pic.twitter.com/Nwy8DxWx2Y — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 19, 2023

That marks five consecutive Monday Night Football games where a player needed a vehicle to leave the field after suffering a serious injury.

Which brings us to Week 3 of Monday Night Football this season. There are two games on the docket: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers followed by Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Burrow is already dealing with a potentially serious injury. Matthew Stafford has a history of serious injuries. Hopefully, everyone gets through tonight without suffering a season-ending injury.

But recent history is not on their side. First there was the “Madden Curse.” Now, there appears to be a “Monday Night Football Curse.”

It’s going to end, all curses do.

The question is when?