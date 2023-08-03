Mom Accidentally Hired Stripper For Kid’s Barbie-Themed Birthday Party

Videos by OutKick

Whether you’re a fan of the Barbie movie or not, it can’t be denied that movie is a huge hit. It might be true that some were venturing out to see Margot Robbie’s feet on the big screen, but the vast majority of those hitting the theaters, and showing their support, are fans of the brand.

One such fan, a TikToker by the name of Julia, had a story to tell about the Barbie-themed birthday she had when she was five. According to her story, her mom accidentally hired a stripper for the party out of the phone book.

“I’m getting ready to go to the Barbie movie, obviously, and I just remembered that I had a Barbie-themed birthday party when I was five,” she recalls.

“And my mom said that she hired someone from the phone book, because I’m 700-year-old, and back then you just were like ‘oh look in the phone book for entertainers.'”

Julia’s mom found a “Barbie” entertainer, booked her, and thought nothing of it. That was until the entertainer arrived and she realized that she had hired a stripper.

Luckily for the mom, the stripper didn’t come in hot to the party and start stripping her clothes off as soon as she walked through the door. She picked up that it was a kid’s birthday party and acted accordingly.

This Birthday Party Came Very Close To Being A Complete Disaster

“The woman shows up and she is a stripper. And love her, she played along, she did not take off her clothes,” she continued.

“I followed her around, thrilled that Barbie came to my birthday party, and all of the parents there had a really good laugh.”

Let’s hope mom tipped the Barbie stripper well. She could have very easily left the party and ruined it for the little girl.

Unfortunately, all of the supporting evidence of the stripper attending the Barbie-themed birthday party were lost in a basement flood.

Julia is hoping that the stripper is out there somewhere and is willing to connect with her. So until that happens everyone is going to have to trust that this actually happened.