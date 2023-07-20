Margot Robbie Is ‘Flattered’ By The Attention Her Feet Receive From Foot Fetishists

Videos by OutKick

The new Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hits movie theaters on Friday. Thanks to the trailer, which starts out with a look at the lead actress’ feet, there will be a certain segment of those flocking out that will be doing so to get a look at Robbie’s feet on the big screen.

And that’s just fine with the 33-year-old Australian actress. She knows all about the foot fetishists who have a thing for her feet and she’s “flattered” by the attention they receive.

Margot Robbie’s feet from Barbie trailer (Image Credit: YouTube)

Robbie became aware of the growing fan base surrounding her feet early on in her career when she decided to hop on the internet and Google herself.

“I started working and I was in some things, and I hadn’t Googled myself before,” she explained during an interview with CinemaBlend. “And so I wrote ‘Margot Robbie,’ and before I finished writing ‘Robbie,’ ‘Margot Robbie feet’ came up.”

Naturally, she decided to click on it and take a look at what the “Margot Robbie feet” search was all about. What she found was an impressive amount of content dedicated to her feet.

“There were like pictures zoomed in on my feet and people writing about it, someone had made a video compilation of footage of my feet,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Oh wow!’ This is like a thing, I didn’t realize.”

Since Robbie’s initial discovery of the community dedicated to her feet, she’s landed some bigger roles in some iconic films. Films that included some more shots of her feet.

Those roles, she admits, has only added to the love of her feet. If you thought a bunch of content on the internet dedicated to her feet was going to creep Robbie out, you’re wrong.

She’s all in on the foot fetishists who are all in on her feet. Robbie said, “I have to say I’m really flattered that people are excited about my feet. I think that’s lovely.”

She added, “I am, genuinely. I don’t feel weird about it. Like, that’s nice.”

Gosling, who had been listening in the entire time, cracked open a drink and made a toast to her feet by saying, “To Margot’s feet.”

That’s how you sell tickets people. Robbie knows there’s a segment of her fans that are into her feet. She could have very easily of alienating them, she instead embraced the whole thing. That’s going to sell a ticket or two for sure.