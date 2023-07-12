Social Media Is Actually Debating Whether Margot Robbie Is ‘Mid’ Or Not

Videos by OutKick

There’s a headline that I never thought I’d write. In a stunning turn of events over on Twitter, there has been an actual debate brewing all day over whether or not Margot Robbie is “mid.”

Believe it or not, there are some actually claiming that the 33-year-old blonde beauty is not hot enough to play the role of Barbie. If that doesn’t strike you as insane please go seek help. I mean, who would you rather have playing the role? Amy Schumer?

Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The debate is taking place, helping her trend on Twitter, as pictures and video of her at the London premiere of Barbie simultaneously prove that she is no way mid. The fact that there is a debate at all shows the sad state of affairs we find ourselves in.

Robbie’s out signing autographs, rubbing elbows with her co-stars, all while continuing to be one of the hottest women on the face of the earth and there are some questioning the legitimacy of that.

How did we let this happen? Shouldn’t we be spending our time debating things more worthy of debate?

MARGOT ROBBIE IS A REAL LIFE PRINCESS #Barbie pic.twitter.com/mG3bLszBcQ — 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗯𝗶𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘀 & 📸 (@margohgifs) July 12, 2023

margot robbie at the london barbie premiere #barbie #barbiemovie pic.twitter.com/CzEG6HVl4Y — best of margot robbie (@margotposts) July 12, 2023

The debate seemed to really takeoff this morning after a response to a tweet questioning those who think the Australian actress is mid.

The response, which appears to have set-off the debate, included a picture of Robbie without any makeup on. The tweet read, “This is her without makeup. Definitely mid.”

The tweet currently has more than 20 million views.

Margot Robbie Is Definitely Not Mid

Taking a closer look at the responses, and the debate itself shows, that not all is lost. We haven’t gone so far off the deep end that there’s no hope left.

There are still plenty of people who can recognize an attractive woman when they see one. Their brains haven’t been twisted so far into a pretzel that they claim Margot Robbie isn’t hot.

There are some making that claim, but the majority are on the right side of history. To be honest, I can’t tell if those calling her mid are trolling or not. I’d say there’s at least some of that going on.

For those who believe it they’ve clearly never seen Suicide Squad or anything else she’s ever done for that matter.