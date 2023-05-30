‘Fantastic Four’ Casting Rumored To Include Big-Name Stars Margot Robbie and Adam Driver

Videos by OutKick

There’s good reason to be excited about Marvel’s upcoming “Fantastic Four” reboot. That is, if the rumors about the casting are true …

(Before folks cry out “WOKE,” remember that no story details have been released on this film … so save the outcry for 2025.)

A lot is riding on this “Fantastic Four” reboot. After Marvel bought back the slate of FOX-owned comic book characters (including the X-Men), chief Marvel producer Kevin Feige noted that those characters would eventually be introduced through the “Fantastic Four.”

As relayed by Forbes, Marvel’s picks for the famous quartet have dropped on the internet.

Academy Award-nominated actors Adam Driver, Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, and up-and-coming actor Daveed Diggs are rumored to be playing the titular heroes.

Expected to play Reed Richards (“Mr. Fantastic”) is Adam Driver, known for playing Kylo Ren from the latest “Star Wars” trilogy. Driver has been Oscar-nominated for his role in movies like 2019’s “BlacKkKlansman” and 2020’s “Marriage Story.”

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 29: Adam Driver walks the red carpet ahead of the “Marriage Story” screening during during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Australian bombshell Margot Robbie is rumored to play co-lead Sue Storm (“The Invisible Woman”). Anyone who’s watched “The Wolf of Wall Street” will remember the blonde beauty from Australia. Those who haven’t may recognize Robbie as Harley Quinn from the DCEU’s slate of comic book films or Tonya Harding in 2017’s “I, Tonya.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: Margot Robbie attends Warner Bros. Premiere of “The Suicide Squad” at The Landmark Westwood on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Paul Mescal, rumored to play Johnny Storm (“The Human Torch”), splashed on the scene with 2022’s “Aftersun,” which landed him a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards. Mescal is possibly the most trendy young actor in Hollywood. He is slated to star in “Gladiator 2,” a sequel to Russell Crowe and Ridley Scott’s famous 2000 flick.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 02: Paul Mescal attending The Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Daveed Diggs, rumored to play Ben Grimm (“The Thing”), is perhaps best known for Broadway’s smash-hit “Hamilton.” Most recently, Diggs was the voice of Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid,” but Diggs was at his best in the 2018 indie film, “Blindspotting.”

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Actor Daveed Diggs discusses “Hamilton” with AOL build at AOL Studios In New York on May 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

“Fantastic Four,” expected to be released on February 2025, was previously expected to be helmed by director Jon Watts. After directing the critically praised “Home” Spider-Man trilogy, Watts became a hot name within Marvel but eventually dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Taking Watts’ place is veteran TV director Matt Shakman. He directed 43 episodes of “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” and helmed some of the most impressive action set pieces for the final season of “Game of Thrones.” Talk about versatility.

Audiences were treated to a glimpse of the “Fantastic Four” in “Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” with Mr. Fantastic, played by John Krasinski, but that was played more for laughs.