Marvel Actor Pushes Back at Quentin Tarantino, Says Classic Hollywood Was ‘White as Hell’

Modern Hollywood movies might not be very good, but at least they aren’t white.

That’s essentially the message from Marvel star Simu Liu while pushing back against Quentin Tarantino.

Tarantino recently made headlines for saying that modern Hollywood films are rapidly decreasing in quality.

The AV Club covered a podcast appearance where he compared the modern era to the worst times in film history.

“Even though the ‘80s was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever—at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned—I do feel that ‘80s cinema is, along with the ‘50s, the worst era in Hollywood history,” he shares. “Matched only by now, matched only by the current era!”

Liu, the star of Marvel’s 2021 release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, clearly doesn’t agree.

Deadline Hollywood covered his response on Twitter.

“If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie,” Liu shared on Twitter. “I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.”

He continued in a second tweet, “No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the ‘Golden Age’ too.. but it was white as hell.”

Hollywood Hypocrisy

Liu’s statements are emblematic of the problems with the modern film industry.

Hollywood claims to be a bastion of “tolerance,” yet those in the industry have no problem discriminating against differing viewpoints.

Hypocrisy is a feature of the modern left, exemplified by Gavin Newsom and his desperation to move the industry out of pro-life states.

Liu’s claims that Tarantino and Scorcese wouldn’t have allowed actors like him to succeed is also absurd.

Both directors have a history of casting non-white actors in major roles. Not to mention that nothing Tarantino said had anything to do with Liu.

His criticism was of the quality of modern films, not the casting.

Liu ignoring that essentially proves Tarantino’s point.

Diversity for its own sake doesn’t mean that the finished product is automatically superior.

But that’s what Hollywood’s done in recent years. Casting has become the movie, not story or character.

Tarantino’s right, the current era is among the worst. Precisely because of the attitude Liu praises. Until the industry changes its focus, the product will continue to decline.