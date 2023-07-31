Box Office Closes Out July With Record Weekend Thanks To ‘Barbie’ And ‘Oppenheimer’

Videos by OutKick

The box office is booming as July winds down thanks to “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

Both films had monster openings and their momentum continues to carry on through both’s second weekends in theaters.

The domestic box office is believed to have closed out the final weekend of July with $217.4 million, according to Deadline.

That would make this past weekend the richest final weekend of July in Hollywood history. Last weekend, when the two films opened, the box office earned a staggering $311.2 million.

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” carry the box office.

Business isn’t just good right now for Hollywood. The box office has become an ATM machine thanks to “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie.”

“Barbie” so far is tracking for north of $350 million domestically through its second weekend, and “Oppenheimer” is right around $173.6 million, according to the same report. Both have also done insanely well internationally as well.

“Haunted Mansion,” which is apparently not very impressive, chipped $24 million to finish third.

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are crushing it at the box office. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Hollywood officially back?

It really does feel like for the first time in a long time, Hollywood is back. “Barbie” has earned roughly $775 million globally. That’s an astronomical number. “Oppenheimer” has hauled in $400 million internationally. Just a couple years ago, it felt like movie theaters were dying.

Theaters were already in a downward spiral years before COVID, and once the pandemic hit, it looked like they could be done for good.

“Barbie” is a global hit. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

“Top Gun: Maverick” reminded people theaters could still be a fun experience, and “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are teaming up to set records.

All three movies listed above have one critical thing in common:

They focus on entertainment above all else.

Turns out that focusing on a great story over going woke results in people buying tickets.

“Oppenheimer” has earned more than $400 million globally. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Hopefully, the rest of Hollywood gets the message and follows the same formula. It’s certainly a great time for the entertainment industry when it comes to selling tickets.