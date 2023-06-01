MMA Fighter Mike Dragich Takes On 10 Foot Alligator

Videos by OutKick

MMA fighter Mike Dragich has faced his share of beasts, animals, and ruthless destroyers throughout his fight career. However this time, this one didn’t have human blood.

The 33-year-old fighter, who is also a licensed gator trapper (what a resume builder!) encountered the 10-foot alligator outside of a Jacksonville, Florida, elementary school earlier this week.

Whereas everyone else would run away from danger, the 2-2 fighter’s instincts as well as training has taught him never to back down from a fight – even if it’s something that there’s no negotiating with.

Dragich is known as the “blue collar brawler,” and boy did he ever deliver. I mean he couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to live up to his nickname as he came face to face with the wild creature.

“I see how big the alligator is and I was like, ‘Hey – it’s show time!” Dragich told FOX Orlando.

MIKE DRAGICH FIGHTS IN THE PFL

Dragich used similar tactics to the ones he uses in the octagon when he fights. “If you don’t get these animals tired, they will hurt you if not kill you,” Dragich said. At one point over 200 people watched and gasped out loud when the alligator did a last ditch attempt at a “death roll,” which usually takes down the predator’s opponent. However, it didn’t work this time.

Dragich – 1

Alligator – 0

Dragich describes his wild personality as being a “Florida man,” but there is a lot more to him. He is a former U.S. Marine and in addition to fighting MMA, helps veterans deal with PTSD.

They say that fighting is 60% mental and 40% physical. It appears that Dragich has just won the mental battle when he faces his next PFL opponent, whoever that may be.

I mean just look at this guy: