Former UFC Powerhouse Francis Ngannou Joins Rival PFL Promotion

Videos by OutKick

Francis Ngannou is ready to bring the pain to as many people as possible.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has joined the Professional Fighting League after a long disagreement with his former boss Dana White over a variety of issues including his contract length and wanting to be be able to box outside of MMA.

Ngannou, who is widely recognized as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time now immediately propels the Professional Fighting League (PFL) to a status they’ve never had before. His new deal also grants him equity and a Chairman role for the upcoming PFL Africa promotion.

“The PFL is excited to announce its groundbreaking strategic partnership with Francis Ngannou, the greatest heavyweight fighter in the world,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said in a statement.

Ngannou’s deal reportedly makes him the highest paid heavyweight in MMA history.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘! Welcome to the Professional Fighters League @francis_ngannou pic.twitter.com/WPxuQtJtTn — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 16, 2023

NGANNOU ALSO RECEIVES “LEADERSHIP” ROLE AND EQUITY

The 36-year-old Ngannou was born in Cameroon and had become a global superstar for the UFC promotion. With the PFL wanting to internationally expand its leagues, it only makes sense to have someone who has already been an ambassador for mixed martial arts. PFL Europe was launched this past year with PFL Africa expected to reportedly launch in 2025.

He last fought in 2022 when he successfully defend his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane. Following the fight, Ngannou underwent knee surgery while renegotiating his contract. In January however, Dana White announced that Ngannou was done with the promotion after he turned down a contract proposal.

Jake Paul reacts to Francis Ngannou signing to the PFL 👀👏 pic.twitter.com/TNrUGmBNuO — XcellentMMA (@XcellentMMA) May 16, 2023

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE…

Ngannou’s move to PFL also allows him to be involved in boxing matches – something that he has been interested in. There had been rumors that even a possible Ngannou vs Tyson Fury match was in the works but White wouldn’t allow it. Now however, that could be a real possibility and it would be MASSIVE.

One thing’s for certain, the PFL allows Ngannou much more freedom than White and the UFC would have ever allowed.

Ngannou’s signing comes after Jake Paul signed with the promotion a few months ago. When you combine one of the biggest social media stars on the planet with one of the best fights, it shows that the PFL is ready to wait for it… pull out all the punches.

And could you imagine if we got an Ngannou-Fury boxing match? It would be one of the biggest fights in decades with historic numbers.