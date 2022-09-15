Tyson Fury Absolutely Destroys Punching Machine

Tyson Fury is showing off the punching power that’s made him the best in the world.

The Gypsy King has single-handedly made millions of people across the world care about boxing again. His boxing dominance – combined with his personality, humor and charisma – has made him an international superstar.

And let’s be honest, he’s fun as hell. This is someone we could all party with.

But, I would NOT want to be on the receiving end of one of his punches.

Gypsy King Tyson Fury killing the punch machine with a huge left hook today… #boxing pic.twitter.com/dXRSo1mwe6 — Vechtsport Info 🇳🇱 🇧🇪 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@vechtsport_Info) September 14, 2022

Fury Beat Anthony Joshua’s Score

The reigning WBC World Heavyweight Champion absolutely DECIMATED a punch machine earlier this week. Fury registered a massive 993 score with a left hook. That’s just below the maximum score of 999.

And by comparison, Joshua scored an 848 on a similar machine in 2017. To be fair, there are different types of machines with different calibrations.

In the tweeted video, Fury can be seen along with fellow heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker. He’s reportedly training in his gym ahead of a potential fight against Joshua.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: Tyson Fury is victorious as he defeats Dillian Whyte during their WBC heavyweight championship fight at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Fury-Joshua Appears To Be A Go

Anthony Joshua is coming off of his 2nd straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk and has agreed to a non-negotiable fight with Fury. The fight purse has been reported as a 60/40 split towards Fury.

This past April, Fury announced a short-lived retirement. This came after he retained his heavyweight championship by defeating Dillian Whyte, courtesy of a 6th round TKO.

All that’s separating Fury and Joshua is a contract. That’s something Joshua is reportedly waiting on. Should the sides come to an agreement, the fight would take place December 3rd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The two Englishmen have been rivals for years – but have never officially squared off.

This would be one of the biggest boxing matches of all-time.