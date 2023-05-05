MMA Fighter Michael Chandler Discusses Why Conservatives Tend To Dominate UFC, Combat Sports

Videos by OutKick

Is there any coincidence that MMA fans and fighters tend to lean conservative?

Appearing on “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless,” mixed martial artist Michael Chandler discussed why combat sports tend to be dominated by a non-woke, conservative audience.

Chandler explained that combat sports present a different element of accountability that team sports in America do not embrace.

“I have found that those in professional fighting tend to be more on the conservative side. And I think that’s also evidenced by when Donald Trump shows up to any match of any sort,” Tomi noted to Chandler.

She added, “It seems like everybody just absolutely loves Donald Trump. They love this country. What makes professional fighting different from other woke mind virus sports?”

Former President Donald Trump attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump is greeted by a loud chorus of mostly cheers as he arrives ringside in Las Vegas tonight for Conor McGregor’s UFC fight. #UFC264

pic.twitter.com/kkLEj1otam — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) July 11, 2021

Why Does MMA Lean Conservative?

The MMA fighter, who previously won three Bellator Lightweight titles, broke it down, explaining that conservatives embrace a sense of self-sufficiency that taps into a fragment of the fighter’s mentality heading into battle.

“I think just by nature, an individual sport, you have to be a lot more autonomous,” Chandler said. “You have to be a lot more self-sufficient. … The work I put in today, when I go out there and compete, it’s just me. There’s nobody to blame it on. If I get my hand raised, it’s because I went out there and did it and there was nobody to fall back on.”

Conservatives don’t like to lose or make excuses, similar to MMA fighters.

Chandler also spoke on being a proud conservative public figure and the types of fans it opens him up to.

“All I can do is just control what I can, which is going out there and put on a show,” Chandler said. “And it turns out that good old red, white and blue-blooded Americans love watching mixed martial arts. And I keep on doing it.”

