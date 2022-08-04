MMA Fighter Takes Down Man Allegedly Assaulting People In NYC

An alleged criminal learned the hard way that messing with the wrong person is a bad idea.

MMA fighter Ro Malabanan was getting off the subway in New York City when he saw a homeless man attacking people.

That’s when he sprung into action to take the bad guy out in less than a minute.

Ro Malabanan takes down a man allegedly assaulting people. (Credit: Instagram/@rotheshow)

“My jiu-jitsu instincts just kicked in. I jumped on his back. He tried to swing me off then, but for those of you in the know, a seatbelt position dragged him down to the floor, and I immediately took his back and pinned him to the ground,” Malabanan explained when breaking down the situation.

He referred to it as “just another day.”

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! It’s a pretty simple formula, and yet, people keep acting like they can harm innocent people.

First, we had the shop owner in California blast a bad guy like he was auditioning for a role in a Clint Eastwood movie, and we now have a guy taking down a homeless man who allegedly attacked multiple innocent people.

He needs a starring role in the next Clint Eastwood movie! https://t.co/vhFNc49Joo — OutKick (@Outkick) August 3, 2022

Crime is seemingly out of control in America, but it’s good to see there are still some people out there willing to stand up and defend themselves.

MMA enthusiast Ro Malabanan takes down a man allegedly assaulting people. (Credit: Instagram/@rotheshow)

It’s good to see that there are still men out there willing to intervene when situations head south. It might be a rare spirit these days, but it’s clearly not extinct.