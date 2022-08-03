Store Owner Gives Epic Interview After Shooting Robber

Craig Cope has no regrets about blasting a robber who entered his store pointing a weapon at him.

A man entered his Norco, California liquor store brandishing a weapon, and Cope hit him with a shot from his shotgun.

Now, he’s opened up about his decision to defend his store and life with a firearm, and he would do it again in a heartbeat.

“There wasn’t much time to think about it. It was just the guy pointed a gun directly at me. It was him or me,” Cope explained in an unbelievably impressive interview with Fox 11.

“I’m not going to give him the chance. I recognized the weapon, that it’s a semi-automatic gun … I’m not going to let him get the first shot off at that point,” he further added when talking about why he decided to show zero hesitation.

He also claimed he “knew what was coming” as soon as he saw the guys, and urged society to stop letting dangerous people back on the streets.

There are some people in this world you just don’t want to mess with, and Craig Cope is on that list. He was surgical in that interview.

It was almost like out of a Clint Eastwood movie.

If you play stupid games, you’ll eventually win stupid prizes. I can’t think of a better way to sum up this situation.

A criminal, who was later found with a shotgun wound at a hospital, decided to try to rob a liquor store and he ran into Craig Cope.

As he found out a little too late, sometimes, you make bad decisions and get hurt!

A bad guy pulled a gun on a store owner, and got his arm blasted apart.



If you're dumb enough to try to rob an innocent person, you're dumb enough to get shot.



Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! https://t.co/dDxYiJEDAE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2022

Props to Craig for giving people a great interview!