MLB Umpire Angel Hernandez Had A Really Bad Game … Even By Angel Hernandez Standards

Videos by OutKick

There are few things in the world that all Americans can agree on. In this divisive culture, nearly everything turns into an argument. But there’s one phrase that anyone can say and gain near universal agreement: Angel Hernandez is a terrible MLB umpire.

Hernandez was behind the plate on Sunday for an afternoon contest between the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants. He did his usual work missing call after call. Some of them were worse than the calls you see from the volunteers at the Little League World Series.

MLB umpire Angel Hernandez calls time in the first inning during the game between the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on August 20, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

Fox News reporter Ryan Gaydos collected some of the best posts from X, formerly known as Twitter, showing just how incredibly awful Hernandez is at his job.

"As Fried fires a strike near the outside corner…" 🤣🔊



Ángel Hernández special. pic.twitter.com/klrqNU2qDr — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 20, 2023

What is Ángel Hernández looking at?! 😳 pic.twitter.com/qIBPTmvHf2 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 20, 2023

Giants booth no less confused.



"I don't know how to describe Ángel Hernández's call. But he punches him out. Or pulls him out. Or something." pic.twitter.com/PkEXykI6Lm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 20, 2023

stopped counting how many pitches ángel hernández missed today but it was an awful lot pic.twitter.com/xRELHwcas6 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 20, 2023

An X account dedicated solely to publishing the mistakes by MLB umpires literally admits that they stopped tracking Hernandez on Sunday because he was THAT bad.

And, don’t forget, Hernandez tried to sue MLB for discrimination. He claimed that they didn’t let him umpire postseason games because he’s Hispanic.

Except, the judge ruled that they didn’t let him umpire those games because he stinks. Then, an appeals court agreed with that ruling. Hernandez will likely appeal again.

And Sunday’s game will be used as evidence should Hernandez decide to pursue those additional appeals.