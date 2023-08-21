MLB Umpire Angel Hernandez Had A Really Bad Game … Even By Angel Hernandez Standards

Videos by OutKick
There are few things in the world that all Americans can agree on. In this divisive culture, nearly everything turns into an argument. But there’s one phrase that anyone can say and gain near universal agreement: Angel Hernandez is a terrible MLB umpire.
Hernandez was behind the plate on Sunday for an afternoon contest between the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants. He did his usual work missing call after call. Some of them were worse than the calls you see from the volunteers at the Little League World Series.
Fox News reporter Ryan Gaydos collected some of the best posts from X, formerly known as Twitter, showing just how incredibly awful Hernandez is at his job.
An X account dedicated solely to publishing the mistakes by MLB umpires literally admits that they stopped tracking Hernandez on Sunday because he was THAT bad.
And, don’t forget, Hernandez tried to sue MLB for discrimination. He claimed that they didn’t let him umpire postseason games because he’s Hispanic.
Except, the judge ruled that they didn’t let him umpire those games because he stinks. Then, an appeals court agreed with that ruling. Hernandez will likely appeal again.
And Sunday’s game will be used as evidence should Hernandez decide to pursue those additional appeals.
Follow Dan Zaksheske on X – formerly known as Twitter: @RealDanZak