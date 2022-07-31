Mitch Trubisky Leading QB Room In Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ newly-acquired quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, is taking first-team reps in training camps and reportedly running away with the top spot on the depth chart, nearly cementing himself as the expected starter for Pittsburgh next season.

Speaking with NBC Sports’ Peter King from training camps, Trubisky shared that he’s maintaining communication with coach Mike Tomlin and that receiving the lion’s share of first-team reps gives the QB confidence that the Steelers are bracing to let him lead the offense on Day 1.

King noted that the buzz around Pittsburgh during camps is that Trubisky will be their guy to start.

“Coach Tomlin is very transparent about the situation,” Trubisky said in the interview.

“I’ve taken all the reps with the ones so far. So I’m just trying not to take any day for granted, just take advantage of this opportunity, continue to lead this team.”

The former Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills QB signed with the Steelers in March to a two-year deal.

Trubisky spent one season in Buffalo, where he accrued good rapport with the coaching staff — fueling buzz around a career resurgence for Trubisky after four tumultuous seasons in Chicago.

He was drafted second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Bears.

In his tenure with Chicago, Trubisky gained an infamous reputation in the League for having been picked over young, ascending QBs such as Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson.

Trubisky led the Bears to postseason appearances in 2018 and 2020 (0-2). He led a Pro Bowl campaign in 2018, throwing for 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions that year. Trubisky added 421 yards and three touchdowns with his legs that season.

In his Wild Card appearance in 2018, Trubisky completed 26-of-43 passes for 303 passing yards and one touchdown in Chicago’s 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Early in the offseason, OutKick 360’s Chad Withrow anticipated that the Steelers could resume built themselves back to a postseason team with Trubisky as their starter.

“I could see him getting Pittsburgh to the playoffs,” Withrow shared ahead of Trubisky’s official signing.

Trubisky breaks an 18-year run between the Steelers and former starter Ben Roethlisberger, who led the franchise to two Super Bowls. Roethlisberger retired in January at age 39.

Working with Tomlin and sophomore offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the 27-year-old Trubisky continues to find major upside as a starter in Pittsburgh.

He’ll have to hold off Steelers project QB Mason Rudolph, who played a sub-par campaign for Pittsburgh in 2021, and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, selected by the Steelers at No. 20 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun was selected in the seventh round of this year’s draft and slotted as the fourth Steelers QB.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela