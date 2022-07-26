Peter King Embarrasses Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen With On-Camera Gaffe

Josh Allen’s poise was MVP-worthy.

After joining an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen suffered the longest eight seconds of his life after reaching out to shake King’s hand as the interview concluded and was left hanging.

Utilizing the same cool needed to sit in a collapsing QB pocket, the 26-year-old awkwardly left out his open palm for King to acknowledge, but the journalist naively carried on with his sign-off to wrap the video interview.

Not demonstrating the best QB vision, King completely missed Josh’s friendly attempt but eventually looked down to end his misery.



King caught the online reaction to his gaffe and apologized for putting a contending name for top QB in the NFL through the dread of his folly.

“You know, that was a tad awkward. Sorry for that one, Josh Allen. Thanks for being a good sport,” King said on Twitter after watching the tape of the QB1.

