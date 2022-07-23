Steelers RB Najee Harris Doesn’t Care About Carries: ‘As Long We’re Winning’

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is going into year two in the league, but for the 24-year-old, this season is all about new beginnings.

Harris had 381 touches as a rookie with the Steelers last season — more than any guy in the NFL — and became the first rookie in league history with 300-plus carries and 70-plus receptions.

Harris discussed the Steelers’ plan to lessen his workload by taking certain plays off earlier this offseason, and made it clear he’s open to whatever workload the team needs to win while on The Rich Eisen Show.

Najee Harris (22) of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a play in over time in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 09, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Eisen asked Harris if he could go for 400 touches in 2022.

“I’ll get 500 [expletive],” Harris said. “Listen, I didn’t have an issue with it. It was the media who had an issue with it. I told them every game, ‘If this is the way we’re winning, I can carry the load.’

Harris continued: “I train to carry loads. It’s not something that I haven’t done before. I did it in college, high school, NFL. For me to get that many carries, I was like, man, are we winning games? It was a long streak where someone was saying if I have 25 carries, then we’re undefeated. So OK, this is our identity right here. Let’s keep this going on, let’s keep this going. Listen, if I get 500 carries, as long as we’re winning, it doesn’t really matter.”

