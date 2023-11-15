Missouri Teacher Who Was Placed On Leave Receives A Nearly $50k Offer To Perform Live Strip Show

Videos by OutKick

Missouri English teacher and varsity cheerleading coach, Megan Gaither, who became the second St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave for her special after school activities, received an offer to perform a live strip show.

The 31-year-old was placed on leave last month when it was discovered that she was selling explicit content on the internet. Much like her best friend, former teacher Brianna Coppage, she’s hoping to cash in on all of the attention.

An English teacher and cheerleading coach at St. Clair High says she made pornography on the website OnlyFans, the second St. Clair teacher to admit as much in a month. https://t.co/Pmz5Qz2wnW — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) October 28, 2023

Last week, Gaither received an opportunity to make more than her annual teaching salary with one night of work and a podcast appearance. OnlyFans competitor Unfiltrd teamed up with Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in St. Louis to offer her $47,000 to perform a live strip show at the club.

Unfiltrd was willing to add another $10k on top of that if Gaither would sit down for a podcast interview with the exclusive content platform’s founder Stephanie Matto – known for her work as a far jar entrepreneur.

Gaither, who expects to eventually be fired by the school district for her OnlyFans side gig, admitted the offer was an appealing one. She said of the offer, “It’s tempting.” Although, she admits she’s never performed a live strip show before.

The soon-to-be former teacher added that she was “going to look into it more and see how I feel about it” before responding to the offer.

This Missouri Teacher Is Living Stress Free

Since being kicked out of the classroom, Gaither says she’s more relaxed than ever. She told the Riverfront Times that while she misses teaching and the students, she doesn’t miss the stress that goes along with molding the minds of the youth.

“I don’t think I realized how stressful teaching can be until I was removed from the situation,” she said. “I feel the least amount of anxiety that I’ve felt in years.”

Who knew there was less stress with making explicit content for strangers on the internet than there is teaching high school English?

No word yet on whether Gaither plans to take the strip club up on the offer or not. If she truly wanted to follow in her best friend’s footsteps then she would probably do it.

On the other hand, living without stress is a hard thing to give up. There’s probably a tiny bit of stress involved with performing at a strip club for the first time.

Beautiful day today, isn’t it? Say hi. pic.twitter.com/sulO2GZvsg — Megan Gaither (@megangaither) November 3, 2023

God, it was beautiful at the beach. This time of day is absolutely perfect there. It’s the one place on earth I feel most at peace. 🌊☀️ pic.twitter.com/9CuSgpuHg2 — Megan Gaither (@megangaither) November 6, 2023