Another Missouri High School Teacher Has Been Placed On Leave For Making Content On OnlyFans

Videos by OutKick

Don’t look now, but there’s another Missouri high school teacher who has been placed on leave after having her OnlyFans page discovered. Just weeks after English teacher turned OnlyFans star Brianna Coppage made headlines, her former co-worker Megan Gaither is making headlines of her own for the very same reason.

Gaither, a 31-year-old English teacher and varsity cheerleading coach at St. Clair High School, says she was placed on leave by her school district on Friday. Similar to Coppage, the holder of a couple of master’s degrees joined the subscription-based platform to help supplement her teaching salary and to pay off her more than $125,000 in student loans.

“Teaching does not financially support a person,” Gaither told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It’s really hard to stretch those paychecks during the summer. That’s why I did it.”

Gaither, who joined OnlyFans in May, made around $47,500 last year including her pay for coaching cheerleading according to the Post-Dispatch. After the news created by Coppage came out, she deactivated her account.

The soon-to-be former teacher had about 1,500 subscribers and was pulling in between $3,000 to $5,000 off her content. She never showed her face in an attempt to juggle teaching and content. That worked until recently.

An English teacher and cheerleading coach at St. Clair High says she made pornography on the website OnlyFans, the second St. Clair teacher to admit as much in a month. https://t.co/Pmz5Qz2wnW — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) October 28, 2023

As of right now, Gaither’s account is back up and running. That’s a smart move on her part given the success Coppage found after she was placed on leave.

The two English teachers didn’t know they were both living a double life until June. Gaither made an off-hand comment at “Teacher’s Night” at Busch Stadium and that led to a further discussions between the two, who are now best friends according to Gaither.

Megan Gaither Plans To Follow Brianna Coppage’s OnlyFans Playbook

Rumors about Gaither began to circulate at the school last week and she says a student slipped a note under her door at school that suggested they knew about her special afterschool activities. She had appeared in a video on Coppage’s account in footage from a St. Louis hotel room.

Gaither’s face never appeared in the video, but a picture from the party that was posted publicly did. She was wearing the same costume in the video and the picture. Someone did the math and here she is trying to boost her subscriber count.

“I was in like maybe four minutes of the entire thing, and I definitely did not think this would be the thing that would ruin my entire career,” Gaither said.

With the realization that she’s never going to teach again, and watching the moves that her best friend made to add a bunch of zeroes to her bank account, she decided to go public and do the same thing.

“Right now, I am just hoping to make enough to support my family,” she said. “In order to make change, you have to make noise, and I think that is what Brianna did.”

Gaither added, “And I think that’s what maybe I’m getting ready to do – make noise about how unfair teacher pay can be.”

Again, following the Missouri teacher to OnlyFans star playbook that Coppage put out a few weeks ago, is a smart move. No question her teaching career is over, but the content career is just getting started. I have a feeling we have another American success story on our hands.

Well i was put on leave, so here I am! Reintroduction! Hi, my name is Megan! pic.twitter.com/YvfyYd5Q6R — Megan Gaither (@AAonOF) October 27, 2023