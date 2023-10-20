Missouri High School Teacher Who Resigned After Her OnlyFans Was Discovered Is Close To Being A Millionaire

Videos by OutKick

What a few weeks it has been for former Missouri high school teacher turned OnlyFans star Brianna Coppage. She went from being placed on leave by her school district when her account was discovered to almost becoming a millionaire.

The 28-year-old, who used to go by the name Brooklin Love, played the entire situation perfectly. If you’ve been following along you know all about it. For those that haven’t been let’s do a brief recap.

Coppage leaned into the attention, let it play out with the school district, and finally resigned after she turned the situation into thousands of new subscribers. In the latest, of her many interviews, she revealed that she’s made close $1 million since starting her side hustle.

Playing the whole thing perfectly then turning that into nearly a million dollars shouldn’t come as a surprise. This isn’t just a teacher hoping for a job that had the summers off. She was working on her third degree when this all went down.

“I started it, one, to just supplement my income and kind of see what happens and possibly make extra money. Like, I have student loans. I was working on my third degree. So, I also have a master’s degree in education, and then I was working on my specialist degree,” Coppage told Fox News Digital.

The living American success story then got into some of the specifics surrounding the day she was placed on leave and who had reported her content to the St. Clair School District.

Brianna Coppage Turned Her OnlyFans Into A Solid Income

“They specifically said they got a report from an adult in the Sullivan School District, and they asked, do I have any other income streams like outside of teaching?,” Coppage continued.

“And I said, ‘Yes, I do have an OnlyFans.’ They asked how long I had been doing it, if it was during my own time or … anything at school, which I told them.”

The jokes on the nosey adult from the Sullivan School District. While they are shelling out money on OnlyFans, which I assume they did in order to see the teacher’s content, Coppage is cashing in.

She added, firmly placing the parent on a poster like Michael Jordan to a defender in his prime, “I will also say that I have tens of thousands of fans now. And I have, you know, far exceeded my teacher salary for the year.”

Again, Coppage played this perfectly and now she can sit back and watch the numbers in her bank account continue to add up. Climbing the teaching ranks would have never resulted in this kind of success.

This is the kind of story we’ll be telling our grandkids about.