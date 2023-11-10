Former Missouri High School Teacher Brianna Coppage Appears On Plug Talk Podcast, Where Co-Hosts Have Threesome With Guests

Videos by OutKick

Brianna Coppage doesn’t have any plans on quietly fading away after resigning from her teaching job to become an OnlyFans superstar. She’s gone from shaping minds in a Missouri high school classroom to raking in $1 million from her content in a matter of a few months.

Every move she’s made since being outed to her school district has been the right one. She got out early and did interviews, played the on-leave angle for a few weeks, then resigned. All of that turned into more subscribers and more cash in her bank account.

Coppage has since said goodbye to her student loan debt and hello to the world of podcasts. She’s been out hitting the podcast circuit since leaving her teaching career behind. This landed her on the Plug Talk podcast couch this week.

For those not familiar with this particular podcast, it’s described on the podcast’s own X account as, “An extremely adult podcast.” That’s probably because the co-hosts, Adam22 and his wife porn star Lena The Plug, have a threesome with the guests after conducting an interview.

Brianna Coppage Could Be One Of Many Former Teacher Turned OnlyFans Creator Success Stories

Now isn’t the time to fade into obscurity. Not when there’s another teacher out there who could take all of the momentum you’ve built up and steal the spotlight. She might be a friend, but she’s going to have to ride the coattails.

During the interview portion of the podcast, the former teacher told the Plug Talk co-hosts that her husband’s face appearing in a video is what led to the discovery of her OnlyFans.

Coppage explained that someone was able to connect the dots after recognizing her husband. Her face was blurred, but his wasn’t. A link to her account was then posted in a St. Clair Facebook group.

The St. Clair School District caught wind of it and the rest is history. She’s no longer teaching and her husband lost his job building power lines as well. But they’ve paid off all of their debt and cashed in on all of the attention.

Coppage ending up on the Plug Talk couch is an obvious sign that they don’t have any plans on slowing this rocket ship down anytime soon.