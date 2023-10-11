Missouri High School Teacher Who Was Placed On Leave When Her OnlyFans Was Discovered Has Officially Resigned

Videos by OutKick

Anyone following along with the drama surrounding Missouri high school teacher Brianna Coppage and the discovery of her OnlyFans knew this day would come. She was either going to be fired or she was going to resign.

Wisely the 28-year-old didn’t jump the gun and resign immediately. When her OnlyFans content under the name Brooklin Love was discovered she was placed on leave by the St. Clair School District. The best move she could have made at that point was to get out and do some interviews.

That’s exactly what Coppage did. She knew that her career as a teacher was over. She also knew that the school district would drag its feet before eventually firing her. There was an opening to add to her subscriber account while they did so and she took advantage of it.

After she was placed on leave, Coppage explained her side of the story. She started her OnlyFans over the summer to help supplement her teaching salary. It was as simple as that. It didn’t take her long to fully embrace making content and the money started rolling in.

While explaining part of her story, she held some back for a follow-up interview. A strategic decision on her part that paid off. She added that her student debt was a major contributing factor into her joining the subscription platform.

Brianna Coppage Has Made The Decision To Continue Her OnlyFans Career

A relatable struggle that helped pump out some new headlines for her. Coppage revealed in that update that she had added several thousand subscribers since the story first broke. She was shot out of a cannon to the top .01% of all creators on OnlyFans as a result.

Those kinds of numbers make it an easy decision as far as resigning is concerned. There was no longer a need to wait around for the school district’s decision and play along like she would be back in the classroom someday.

So according to Superintendent Kyle Kruse, Coppage turned in her resignation. She has “decided to move forward in a different direction.” He added that her resignation was “voluntary.”

Missouri teacher with OnlyFans porn site resigns, takes career in 'different direction' https://t.co/12Nm6HMKSF #stlouis #news — All things St. Louis (@WeLoveSTL) October 11, 2023

Again, this is a move everyone saw coming at some point. It was just a matter of how long the now former teacher was going to try to make headlines off of it.

Was she going to ride it out until she was fired or was she going to make the move herself? Well, we have that answer. She was finished with the Missouri high school teacher placed on leave because of her OnlyFans.

What a story. The teacher who needs some extra money turns to content, falls in love with making content, has her secret uncovered and exposed, then makes a ton of money off of it.

Only with the power of the internet can this be possible. What’s next for Coppage aka Brooklin Love as far as making headlines is concerned?

Who knows? Maybe she’ll follow in the footsteps of other teachers turned content creators and start handing out d*ck pic report cards.