Missouri High School Teacher Placed On Leave After OnlyFans Was Discovered Blames Student Loan Debt For Making Adult Content

Videos by OutKick

Missouri high school teacher Brianna Coppage is doing exactly what a teacher who gets busted making content on OnlyFans should do. She’s leaning into all of the attention.

The 28-year-old was placed on leave last week by St. Clair School District for her after school activities under the name Brooklin Love. When the news broke, she spoke about it immediately.

While it’s very likely her teaching career is now over, Coppage doesn’t regret starting up her side gig. She said after being outed, “I do not regret joining OnlyFans. I know it can be taboo, or some people may believe that it is shameful, but I don’t think sex work has to be shameful.”

Coppage added, “I do just wish things just happened in a different way.”

Now well on her way to OnlyFans superstardom, she’s out telling more about what went into her decision to get in on the subscription-based money train. It turns out her reported salary in the $42,000 a year range is just part of the story.

Coppage has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree and the student debt that goes along with them. Her teaching salary alone was never going to be enough to pay off the debt she had accumulated.

Student Loan Debt Drove Me to Porn Career



"Student loan debt combined with other mounting bills drove the high school English teacher to make a 'financially driven' decision"https://t.co/VoOlKWzZpu#CancelStudentDebt #studentloans — Jeff 🟥 (@escaperabbit) October 5, 2023

“As a teacher, I don’t know if I ever would have been able to pay them off,” she told The Messenger.

“Two degrees comes with a lot of student debt,” Coppage added. “Everything is expensive right now and the state of teacher pay in Missouri is almost last in the United States.”

The perfect storm of a ton of debt and living in a state near the bottom of the list as far as teacher pay is concerned, had her looking into ways to add to her income.

All Of The Extra Attention Has Been A Good Thing For Brianna Coppage’s OnlyFans

Coppage heard about all of the money being made on OnlyFans from creators on social media. Her husband was on board with idea of her joining and it was only a matter of time before she was making $8,000 to $10,000 a month.

Not surprisingly, that number has now gone up. The roughly 100 new subscribers she gained immediately after being placed on leave has ballooned to several thousand.

Brooklin Love has gone from “your fave milf” to “THAT teacher.” The attention from being that teacher has taken her from the top 4% of all content creators on the platform to the top .01%.

Now that’s giving a teacher the extra support she needs. She might have lost her job, but now she can pay off her debt. This is the kind of happy ending you love to see when a story like this starts making the rounds.