Missouri High School Teacher Placed On Leave After Her OnlyFans Was Discovered

Teachers living double lives as educators by day and OnlyFans content creators by night is certainly nothing new. There have been several who have had their two very different worlds come together.

The collision between the two worlds usually takes place when someone discovers the teacher’s other occupation and outs them. The latest to be outed is a 28-year-old high school teacher in Missouri by the name of Brianna Coppage.

Coppage, who goes by the name Brooklin Love on OnlyFans and other social media platforms, was placed on leave on Wednesday by the St. Clair School District.

Y’all are wild 😂 someone shared my videos with my entire hometown. I hope you enjoyed watching 😉😉 — Brooklin Love (@brooklinlovexxx) September 27, 2023

The St. Clair High School English teacher was interviewed by two administrators this week after the district was informed of her extracurricular activities. Following that meeting, Coppage’s access to her school accounts was revoked while the school district investigates the matter.

“It was kind of always like this cloud hanging over my head, like I never knew when I would be discovered,” Coppage told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Then, about two weeks ago, my husband and I were told that people were finding out about it. So I knew this day was coming.”

The school superintendent released a statement on the matter saying that the school district, which is located southwest of St. Louis, was “recently notified that an employee may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites.”

“The district has engaged legal counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this matter,” the statement continued. “Actions taken as a result of the investigation will be in accordance with board policy and with guidance from legal counsel.”

Coppage joined OnlyFans over the summer. She was, of course, looking to help supplement her teacher’s salary and supplement it she did.

Missouri teacher on leave after school district discovers her OnlyFans porn page https://t.co/cunyLlr0w5 — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) September 28, 2023

The High School Teacher Joined OnlyFans To Supplement Her Income From Teaching

The Post-Dispatch says that she made around around $42,000 teaching freshmen and sophomore students. As Brooklin Love, she’s makes $8,000 to $10,000 a month.

She thought joining a subscription based site would help her hide her identity, that didn’t happen. Although, Coppage believes that a video she and her husband appeared in recently with two OnlyFans content creators in the St. Louis area, who have a large following, might have contributed to her identity being uncovered.

While no decision on her teaching future has officially been made, she believes her days of teaching are over. It was a risk she was well aware of when she started making content.

“(The district says) they haven’t made a decision yet, but I’m just kind of putting the pieces together that I am not coming back,” Coppage said. “I’m very aware that I am probably never going to teach again, but that was kind of the risk I knew I was taking. I am sad about that. I do miss my students.”

She added that no content was ever filmed at school and that she kept her two sides separate from one another, “That was like my completely, separate personal life outside of teaching.”

Losing her teaching job isn’t entirely bad news for Coppage. Since the existence of her OnlyFans account became public, she’s gained around 100 new subscribers. That number will likely continue to rise and that’s just fine with her.

Brooklin Love Is Here To Stay

Coppage has no plans on quitting the world of content creating. In fact, her husband is also in some hot water with his employer and their income could be solely coming in from her subscribers.

“I do not regret joining OnlyFans. I know it can be taboo, or some people may believe that it is shameful, but I don’t think sex work has to be shameful.” Coppage added, “I do just wish things just happened in a different way.”

When making content for strangers online comes calling what are you supposed to do? If you’re like Coppage aka Brooklin Love, who claims to be in the top 4% of all creators and calls herself “your fave milf,” you ride the teaching job as long as you can.

In the end, getting caught is only going to add to the subscriber count. That’s the key to raking in thousands of dollars one $10 monthly subscription at a time.