Teacher Doing Battle With School Board Over OnlyFans Has Finally Been Fired

Kristin MacDonald, the Canadian teaching assistant doing battle with a Vancouver school board over her OnlyFans content, has been fired. The months-long battle started when the school board told her to stop her activities on social media, including OnlyFans, under the alias Ava James or risk being fired.

The 35-year-old refused to shutdown the accounts. She decided instead to fight the school board believing that her attempt to keep her two world separate should allow her to keep her job.

Teaching assistant fighting school board over OnlyFans content (Image Credit: Ava James/TikTok)

In May, she revealed that the school board, and the investigative committee reviewing her case for a discipline hearing, had subscribed to her OnlyFans. At the conclusion of the hearing, MacDonald thought it was just a matter of time before she was fired. She was right.

MacDonald says that the school district officially fired her last month. The district assistant superintendent listed six reasons for her termination in a letter that included a message for the content creator, “Your misconduct in this matter is egregious.”

Among the reasons listed for her termination was a claim that she was posting content on her social media accounts that sexualized the school environment. As well as statements she made about the school district during interviews.

Another of the reasons listed for the decision to let her go, was that MacDonald’s two worlds as a teaching assistant and an adult content creator had come together. And she was using it to boost subscriptions to her OnlyFans content.

The letter stated that each of the six reasons listed were fireable offenses. Her termination was effective immediately.

Ava James Is Fighting For Every Kristin MacDonald Out There

So end of story right? MacDonald is going to ride off into the sunset to create content without any school district to tell her what to do. Wrong.

If you thought MacDonald, who has the backing of her union, was going to accept the outcome without putting up a fight then you haven’t been following along. She has no plans of doing that.

MacDonald, who suspects a TikTok video of her in schoolgirl outfit as the piece of content that set the school district off, is preparing for a fight. She’s already filed a grievance.

“I feel like they’re making connections to, you know, me defaming the education system by wearing this outfit,” MacDonald said. “It’s so far-fetched to me. It seems very petty.”

Now she plays the waiting game as the process moves to the next steps. Despite being terminated she remains optimistic about how thing will ultimately play out.

The whole purpose of MacDonald’s fight against the school board is to bring more attention to the low pay of teaching assistants. That, and to reduce the stigma surrounding around sex work.

“I feel strongly that in this day and age, we should be able to do what we want as long as it’s not illegal,” MacDonald said. “I’m not hurting anybody.”

Someone has to fight the good fight while bringing awareness to their own brand and lining their pockets in the process. Why not Ava James?