Mississippi State Softball Star, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Diamond,’ Is Ready For Hunting Season

Mississippi State softball star Brylie St. Clair — the ‘Olivia Dunne of the Diamond’ — is ready for the fall.

Nope, I ain’t talking about college football season, which finally kicks off this afternoon. I’m talking about the other great passion of the southern nation — hunting.

The Mississippi State fifth-year senior returned to campus last week ready to don the Bulldog uniform one last time. She enjoyed one final summer Sunday on the beach, and then hit the books for her “last first day” of school.

Like any great influencer worth her salt, though, Mississippi State’s Olivia Dunne went the extra mile when the calendar flipped to September. Football season? Sure, everyone’s hyped about that. Easy clicks.

But hunting season? That’s what tugs at the heart strings of country boys across the sunbelt.

Brylie St. Clair knows what it takes to reach Olivia Dunne levels

That, boys and girls, is how you win in the social media influencer game. Forget softball, forget gymnastics. When you’re trying to win off the field, it’s about going that extra mile and really finding what drives Pageviews.

Paige Spiranac has taught us that over the years and so has Olivia Dunne.

Brylie St. Clair here seems to get it, too. That’s why OutKick dubbed her the Livvy of the Diamond a month ago — long before she was on anyone else’s radar. True story.

Sometimes you see things and react, and sometimes you set the bar. I’d like to think we fall into the latter category, but I’ll let you guys be the judge(s) on that.

Anyway, back to Brylie, who’s had just an unreal ascent to the top this summer.

She hits all the right notes — machine on the field, and workhorse off of it. The SEC West’s other Olivia Dunne made herself at home by the lake, caught some monster fish, and even enjoyed the beach right before the first bell rang for her final year at Mississippi State.

And that’s before she even returned to the diamond for her final season as a Bulldog!

Can’t wait to see what the fall, winter and, most importantly, spring holds.

Buckle up.