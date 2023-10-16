Mississippi State Softball Star, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Diamond,’ Gets Rich On The Beach

Videos by OutKick

Mississippi State softball star Brylie St. Clair, the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond, isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet.

Don’t know that’s possible how with this current cold front we’re dealing with in the south, but I digress.

Anyway, the fifth-year outfielder is still sun’s out, buns out with her latest NIL deal, which just happens to be with a little sunscreen company known as Alba Botanica.

Not-so-shockingly, St. Clair and the folks at Alba appear to have struck a deal shortly after she took a quick trip to Florida last week.

And this, folks, is how you start getting that Olivia Dunne cashflow:

Brylie St. Clair and Olivia Dunne are NIL legends already

Yep, that right there is Marketing 101 from the biggest college star in Starkville. Head down to Florida, hit the beach, post pics with thousands of likes and a ton of engagement, get the attention of big time sunscreen companies all over, get rich.

Game, set, match.

Your bank account will thank you and so will your future kids. Simple formula, but not everyone can pull it off. Olivia Dunne obviously does it in her sleep at this point — hell, I think she just recently did a photoshoot with FORBES — and now Brylie St. Clair is following suit.

The world of NIL goes through the SEC West, apparently. What a stranglehold.

Anyway, back to Brylie …

Our girl has been in the middle of a monster final first semester, hitting the beach, hitting the books and, of course, hitting the field. She’s not the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond by accident, you know.

Just 24 hours ago, she suited up for a little fall action while the rest of us losers were planted on the couch watching football. And after that, she posted about it on TikTok, went viral and restarted the cashflow engine.

Again, Marketing 101. Impeccable form.