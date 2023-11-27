Mississippi State Softball Star Brylie St. Clair Invades Auburn, Duke Coach Quits Via Zoom & UVA Groundskeeper Soaks Va. Tech

Videos by OutKick

Last week I told you we were entering arguably the greatest week of the calendar year. Today, though? Nope. The post-Thanksgiving Monday blues are FLYING around today, and I don’t even think Mississippi State softball star Brylie St. Clair can save us.

Just kidding! Of course she can. Come on. We don’t pick stars at random around here. We’re as calculated as Nick Saban during his prime.

Speaking of Nick — Brylie St. Clair was in town to witness one of the greatest Iron Bowl finishes ever. We’ll get to her in a bit.

PS: can’t believe that was the last time we’re gonna watch Alabama-Auburn with the SEC on CBS music. What a crime.

Anyway, welcome to a Monday Nightcaps! It’s cold in Florida and snowing in Ohio, according to fellow conductor Anthony Farris, so we’re gonna do our best to keep everyone nice and warm for today’s class.

Hot(ty) toddy’s for everyone!

We’ll talk with Brylie in a minute. Along the way, we’re gonna hop on the most pointless Zoom meeting ever (aren’t they all?) with former Duke head coach Mike Elko, tend the grass with the UVA groundskeeper and maybe jump out of a Southwest plane and scare the bejesus out of everyone on board.

How’s that for a Monday menu?! Bundle the hell up and then buckle the hell up, because it’s a post-Thanksgiving ‘Cap!

Mississippi State softball star Brylie St. Clair enjoys the Iron Bowl

We’re gonna jump right in today because I know we’re all on edge to begin with, so why poke the bear?

Unreal Iron Bowl on Saturday, huh? I audibly screamed from my back deck when the touchdown happened. There are certain college football games on the schedule each year that you can’t miss, and I’d argue the Iron Bowl is No. 1.

It’s always insane and sh*t always goes sideways. Amazing drama from start to finish, complete with the inevitable videos of crying fans. We’ll get to those in a bit.

Absolute unreal win for Alabama, especially for those of us in the ‘Bama Moneyline community. Talk about a backdoor win.

I love this country. I crushed the Gambling Gods yesterday, too. Hit a couple tidy little parlays in the 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. windows and found myself up a couple hundo up before stringing lights on the tree last night. What a way to start the week!

OK, here’s Mississippi State softball star Brylie St. Clair enjoying the sights and sounds of the Iron Bowl. We used to call her the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond, but she’s graduated from that and is now her own person.

What a day:

Mike Elko ditches Duke over Zoom

Welcome back to class, Brylie St. Clair. It’s been a minute! Tough year for the Bulldogs, but glad you guys just brought in Jeff Lebby. Nice hire!

Almost as nice as Hugh Freeze at Auburn … for about 99.9% of Saturday’s game against old buddy Nick Saban. And then, of course, all hell broke loose as we just talked about.

Feel bad for Tigers fans, but at least we got some new crying meme material out of it. Always a crowd-pleaser!

Amazing. Pure devastation from the stands to the sideline. Roll Tide in Atlanta this weekend, baby! Give me the CFP chaos.

Before we get to championship weekend, it’s somewhat of a Black Monday around the country today. You’ve got coaches being hired, fired, and everything in between. Anarchy.

This little Mike Elko nugget may be my favorite thing to come of it so far, though:

Late last night, Mike Elko informed Duke he was taking the Texas A&M Head Coaching Job. He has scheduled a Zoom meeting for 10AM to tell the players, but attendance is expected to be sparse –> https://t.co/cU6rRt9z3d — Adam Rowe? (@AdamRoweTDD) November 27, 2023

I’m all in on this move from Virginia

From 247:

As late as last night, Mike Elko was still telling players, recruits, and their parents that he was 50/50 on whether or not he would accept the offer to take the Texas A&M Head Coaching Job. But overnight, the 46-year old boarded a plane to fly to College Station.

Current players watched video posted online by GigEm247.com as Elko and his wife, Michelle, departed Texas A&M’s private jet along with Athletics Director Ross Bjork. Several of them expressed disbelief on social media that the coach who had told them earlier that afternoon at 3PM in an in-person meeting that he was 50/50 on whether or not he would take the job left in the middle of the night without informing them first of his decision.

Hilarious. What a dick move, but also I get it. Duke or Texas A&M? Well, one school is a basketball school, the other literally pays ex-coaches hundreds of millions in buyout money like it’s nothing.

Easy call.

I’d also take UVA over Duke, too, especially after this diabolical move:

Rivalries are amazing!



Coach Pry brought his team back on the field to take a picture following the 55-17 win over UVA.



Virginia turned the sprinklers on the Scott Stadium field.



Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/KzfgrBIsYB — Bill Roth (@BillRoth2020) November 26, 2023

Rex Ryan is over Bill Belichick, Southwest bomb scare & Gail Lewis is an American hero

100% with UVA here. You just lost by a billion to your rival and they have the nuts to go back on your field to take some stupid picture to commemorate their own miserable 6-6 season? Fat chance. Swim trunks on, losers.

OK, rapid-fire time on this cold Monday in big, beautiful, free Florida …

First up? Rex Ryan stuffing old Bill Belichick in a body-bag by telling him exactly what the rest of America is thinking: you suck, your team sucks and nobody gives a sh*t about your two middle school QBs.

Rex Ryan: "Can I just say this: Bill Belichick, please stop. Just name your dang starter. It doesn't matter, they both stink… like we care about your team. Your team stinks." pic.twitter.com/klKhv3kEfQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 27, 2023

Only thing that would’ve made that better was if Sexy Rexy ended it by yelling “Now let’s go eat a goddamn snack!” and then stormed off.

Hilarious, and true. Nobody cares about the Patriots anymore. They’re old news. Mac or Zappe? That’s where that once-proud organization is nowadays — Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe. Pathetic. That’s what happens when you make a deal with the devil, though.

Next!

@zedweb08 Isreal American jumped out the exit door right before the plane took off and alledgely threw something on the plane, i started recording because they were arguing , this was a very tramatic event. Flight 3172 from MSY – ATL #flightdrama #Neworleans ♬ original sound – Zed ✨

*the caption in the first video is BS, from what I gather. I don’t believe Israel had anything to do with this mental case. At least that hasn’t been confirmed anywhere. Just wanna get that out there before moving on ..

From Fox News (great company!):

Airport workers tackled a man who authorities say popped open an emergency escape hatch on a Southwest Airlines flight Sunday, climbed out onto the wing and was tackled on the tarmac at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

An airport spokesperson described the incident as an “unauthorized deplaning” and told Fox News Digital that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded. However, the man was taken to a hospital for evaluation and had not been arrested or charged with a crime as of Monday morning, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Reason No. 1,245,679 not to fly. Just the worst.

Finally, I know we’ve been doing a lot of business on China’s favorite app today, so I’m sorry, but I think we have to stay on TikTok and introduce former Wal-Mart employee Gail Lewis to class.

Gail went viral last week for her final sign-off at her Morris, Illinois Wal-Mart, and I’m all in. Love this broad. Love everything about her.

She ain’t Brylie St. Clair, but she’s damn close:

Legend. Quick check of the comments on our way out!

I did my first tour with Gail Lewis back in ‘19. She let me scanned a TV as cilantro.

Hall of fame career, rest east solider.

Thank you for your service. The front lines take a toll.

Fellow veteran here. Served a 4 month tour at Kroger ‘23. Thank you for your service.

Let’s all pour one out for Gail Lewis as we head into the final week of November. Thank you, Gail.

Now let’s go have one.

