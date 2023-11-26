Auburn Fans Shed Tears After Shocking Loss To Alabama

Videos by OutKick

Auburn fans melted down Saturday night after losing to Alabama in truly shocking fashion.

The Crimson Tide pulled off one of the most stunning plays in recent college football memory when Jalen Milroe slung a touchdown pass on 4th and goal from the 31-yard line.

It looked like Auburn fans were going to spend the night celebrating with plenty of cold beers. Instead, Nick Saban pulled off another miracle win that had to be seen to be believed.

Instead of going home with a win, Auburn fans watched Alabama win the Iron Bowl 27-24. Welcome to college football, folks.

MILLY BOND 🤫



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/CaG4QyY0i8 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 25, 2023

Auburn fans cry after losing to Alabama.

Everyone knows sports can be very emotional. It’s the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The emotional swings can take a toll on even the mentally toughest people out there.

Unfortunately for many Auburn fans, the cameras were rolling as the tears were flowing. Now, the reactions are seared into the memory of the internet forever.

The life of an Auburn fan is not for the weak. pic.twitter.com/DGy7nb9dIZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 26, 2023

Have you ever been as sports-depressed as Auburn fans are right now? pic.twitter.com/qjxoVEhmMV — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 26, 2023

Heartbreak for Auburn fans 💔 pic.twitter.com/HGgJWxtyFX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2023

Today I’m thankful for Auburn fans and their tears pic.twitter.com/1sK0MmNE70 — K B 👑 (@KitKatB34) November 26, 2023

Auburn fans rn…we can all relate 🫠 pic.twitter.com/T5O623Yi71 — Bridget Case (@bridgetcase_) November 26, 2023

I’m certainly not judging. Not at all. As I tweeted to OutKick’s Bobby Burack Saturday night, I’ve been in this exact same spot. Watching a national title get ripped away from Wisconsin in the 2015 NCAA title game against Duke was nothing short of incredibly crushing.

It’s been nearly nine years since that cold night in Madison, and it still breaks my soul.

Way worse. Duke/Wisconsin 2015 basketball title game. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 26, 2023

However, there weren’t cameras rolling on me as Duke stole a ring right off my finger. The same can’t be said for the Auburn fans above.

Cameras weren’t just rolling. It was being broadcast on national TV for the entire country to enjoy. Now, all these poor Auburn fans are cemented into history after Alabama pulled off a legendary game-winning play.

Alabama beat Auburn on a shocking TD pass from Jalen Milroe. Fans of the Tigers reacted by crying. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

My advice to Auburn fans? Turn your phones and computers off and go spend some time with your family. There’s nothing to gain from being on the internet for the next week or so. As for everyone else, send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I can’t wait to read them all!