Minor League Hockey Player Wears Jersey For Two-Full Days After Winning Championship

A minor league hockey player was walking around in one rank jersey days after winning the AHL’s Calder Cup, according to his team.

Earlier this week, the Hershey Bears — AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals — won their 12th Calder Cup in franchise history, by beating the Coachella Valley Firebirds in overtime of Game 7.

Mike Vecchione wins it in overtime and the Hershey Bears win the Calder Cup pic.twitter.com/whdZ3FWAhg — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) June 22, 2023

That’s a heartbreaking way for the Firebirds to end their inaugural season, but what a win for Hershey.

Logan Day is a defenceman for the Bears, and he didn’t want the championship feeling to end.

The Bears clinched the title late Wednesday night. According to the Bears, Day has had his jersey on ever since.

The dude is having the best time. However, if you’ve ever been around hockey gear, it smells horrific. Even with professional equipment managers, you’ve got to think that a game-worn, playoff sweater will have some funk to it.

But as you can see in those photos, that didn’t stop Day from rocking his jersey from Palm Springs back to Chocolate Town, USA.

Although, wearing it on the plane could have been a big-brain move to get his own row on the plane for the cross-country flight.

If so, well played.

Surely he’d clean himself up and put on a fresh sweater for the celebratory festivities, right?

The Bears insist that this is the sweater. If that’s true, that still has some sweat, rink water, and I’m sure plenty of booze soaked into it.

Congratulations to the Bears, and our thoughts are with whoever draws the short straw and has to wash that sweater.

