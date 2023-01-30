Hershey Bears Hockey Fans Force Game To End Early, Toss 67,000+ Stuffed Animals Onto Ice For Great Cause

Videos by OutKick

The Hershey Bears broke a world record, again, on Sunday. During the 21st annual Teddy Bear Toss, hockey fans threw more than 67,000 stuffed bears onto the ice and watching them rain down from the stands never gets old.

At the end of the day, the children of our community are the true winners. #TeddyBearTossHershey has once again established a new WORLD RECORD of 67,309 teddy bears collected for over 35 local charities. THANK YOU for your generosity! #HersheyBearsCares pic.twitter.com/fPwgU8nnM6 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 30, 2023

Every year, the AHL affiliate for the Washington Capitals in Hershey, Pennsylvania holds a charity event for more than 25 local organizations. Fans are encouraged to bring their new or gently used stuffed animals to the game, and after the first goal is scored, to throw them onto the ice.

They came prepared!

Hershey Bears fans were ready for the 2023 Teddy Bear Toss.

This year, things took a different turn. For the first time in Teddy Bear Toss history, the Bears did not score. The blank sheet led to the game ending early.

With 5.4 seconds left in a 2-0 game, fans took matters into their own hands after a stoppage in play. Despite an initial plea from the in-stadium announcer, they threw a world record-breaking 67,309 teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice, which surpassed the club’s previous world record of 52,341 collected in 2022.

Hershey’s Teddy Bear Toss makes for an incredible scene.

Here’s how it went down on the broadcast:

Organizations that receive stuffed animal donations from the event include: Dauphin County Children and Youth, Cocoa Packs, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, Palmyra Lions Club, and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area. In addition, since Hershey once again broke the Teddy Bear Toss world record, the Sweigart Family Foundation will donate $50,000 to Children’s Miracle Network!

The tradition, which began in 2001, has been a huge success. The club has collected 389,508 teddy bears over the last 22 years!

Following the game, it’s a party for the players. They, and the team mascot, take turns diving into the massive piles of stuffed animals as the stragglers continue to make their way onto the ice.

Everybody gets involved with the Hershey Bears Teddy Bear Toss.

Players also help the Bears staff pack up all the animals so they can be donated. It’s an all-hands on deck effort that has led to a lot of good over the last two+ decades.

Hershey Bears players help clean up the ice after the Teddy Bear Toss.

Another year, another world record for the Hershey Bears. This year’s iteration of the Teddy Bear Toss happened a little bit differently than usual, but it was more successful than ever!