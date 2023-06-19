Golden Knights’ William Karlsson’s Crazy Antics Go Viral at Stanley Cup Parade Celebration

Videos by OutKick

Vegas Golden Knights players are basking in the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. But no one’s enjoying the festivities quite like Knights forward William Karlsson.

During Saturday’s championship hourslong parade, Karlsson unleashed a drunken good speech: cheering his teammates and relishing the Knights’ five-game dominance over the Florida Panthers.

Karlsson’s victory speech was epic, only made possible by the copious amount of draaaanks he was drinking amid the festivities.

WATCH:

William Karlsson just gave one of the greatest speeches ever, absolute all-timer#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/DeWcncvNJr — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) June 18, 2023

“So this guy, this f—ing guy, he was here day one, and I know you have been here day f—ing one,” Karlsson said. “You guys are so amazing,” Karlsson said.

Karlsson took an unexplained shot at the Arizona Coyotes amid his inebriated gloating. “We played Arizona in the first game and we beat the s— out of them,” Karlsson said.

Karlsson rambled on: “And I had no points, but that’s OK because that year one, I was pretty f—ing great. But you guys were greater. We’ve been up and down on this journey to the cup.”

He was clearly having the time of his life.

“We’ve been waiting for six long years for this guy to be MVP, Jonathan Marchessault,” Karlsson said.

At one point, Karlsson took a misstep on his way to the podium and fell.

Don’t hate the player — hate the game.

