Miles Bridges Suspended 30-Games After Domestic Violence Incident

Videos by OutKick

The NBA has announced that forward Miles Bridges has been suspended 30 games stemming from a domestic violence incident that occurred last year.

Bridges — who last played for the Charlotte Hornets — faced three felony charges after the mother of his two children posted photos of herself with injuries on Instagram. That post also included a medical report that listed her as an “adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation, Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

Bridges did not play during the 2022-23 NBA season. Two charges were dropped when he agreed to plead no contest to one felony count of injuring a child’s parent.

“The NBA conducted its own investigation into this matter, reviewing all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses, as well as the parties involved,” the league said in a statement.

NBA press release on 30-game suspension for Miles Bridges: pic.twitter.com/bdGBjw5EoM — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 14, 2023

“The NBA also consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance in such cases. The 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors.”

The league decided that because Bridges did not play this past season, he has served 20 games of the 30-game suspension. He will only serve the remaining 10 games if and when he signs a new NBA deal.

While Bridges avoided jail time but was dealt three years probation, 52 weeks of parenting classes, and 100 hours of community service. He is also mandated to undergo weekly drug tests.

A 10-year protection order will forbid him from contacting the mother of his children.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle