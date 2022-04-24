Mike Tyson Seen Posing With Another Fan Minutes After Plane Incident

If we’ve learned anything this week, it’s that if you meet Mike Tyson, it can go one of two ways.

MIKE TYSON BLOODIES PASSENGER WHO BOTHERED HIM ON PLANE

You can take the cordial approach and get a picture with the former heavyweight champ, or you can overstay your welcome, allegedly throw a water bottle at Tyson and pay the painful price for it. And just minutes after pummeling Melvin Townsend III on a JetBlue plane for doing the latter, Tyson was seen posing for a photo with another fan, per TMZ Sports.

Photo courtesy of TMZ Sports.

Tyson is all smiles with this fan, a far cry from the expression he showed when he came into contact with Townsend III just minutes earlier. This fan told TMZ that he found Tyson to be super friendly and chill. He even gave Tyson a copy of the book, “Basic Economics” by Thomas Sewell.

MIKE TYSON PUNCHING VICTIM HIRES MORGAN & MORGAN LAWYER

Meanwhile for Townsend III, after being bloodied by Tyson’s right hand, has since lawyered up. Townsend III is represented by Matt Morgan of “Morgan & Morgan.”

“Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial,” Morgan said. “At a certain point, Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner. This situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant. Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson.”

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.