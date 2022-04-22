Mike Tyson Punching Victim Hires Morgan & Morgan Lawyer

The victim of Mike Tyson’s right hand isn’t going down without another fight — except this time, he’s lawyering up in his pursuit for justice.

Melvin Townsend III, who was left bloodied after an incident occurred with Tyson on a JetBlue plane Wednesday, is now represented by Matt Morgan of “Morgan & Morgan.” Morgan told TMZ Sports Friday that Tyson and Townsend III’s interaction was cordial at first, before Tyson began striking Townsend III excessively.

“Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial,” Morgan said. “At a certain point, Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner. This situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant. Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson.”

Tyson couldn’t possibly be more in the right https://t.co/xHUGCBuyTv pic.twitter.com/RzstEWxIgl — feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) April 21, 2022

MIKE TYSON BLOODIES PASSENGER WHO BOTHERED HIM ON PLANE

Tyson’s reps, meanwhile, allege that Townsend III threw a water bottle at Tyson.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” Tyson’s reps told OutKick.

TMZ reports that Townsend III hasn’t decided what his next steps will be and “hired counsel due to his physical injuries, the overwhelming nature of this event and the associated media inquiries.”

Morgan also says that while they’re aware that Tyson is one of the greatest fighters of all-time, that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t have shown restraint.

“To state the obvious, as one of the greatest fighters of all time, Mr. Tyson should have exercised greater restraint before using his hands on an overly excited fan,” Morgan said.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.