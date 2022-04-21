Mike Tyson Bloodies Passenger Who Bothered Him On Plane

A quick note to all the boxing fans out there: if you get a chance to meet “Iron” Mike Tyson, it’s probably a good idea not to overstay your welcome.

Unless you want to get smacked in the face.

And just before a flight was set to take off from San Francisco en route to Florida Wednesday night, one fan certainly overstepped his boundaries and paid a price for it. A painful one at that.

A witness told TMZ Sports that a fan came up to Tyson on the plane and asked to take a selfie with him. Tyson obliged, but the fan’s overly excited friend couldn’t help but try and have conversation with the 55-year-old, who just wanted to chill on his flight to Florida. And that’s when Tyson’s demeanor changed, and he began throwing punches.

By the end of the incident, the fan looked like most of Tyson’s opponents before Buster Douglas: bruised and bloody.

Bruh Mike Tyson beat up a guy on a airplane 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wspirBbXUI — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) April 21, 2022

Tyson then reportedly stepped off the plane, while the fan received medical attention. There is currently no word on whether Tyson will be charged for throwing the haymakers, but even if he isn’t, it’s probably not a good idea to bug one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. Just a thought.

And if you do, you’d better be prepared to face the right hand of Tyson, who clearly still has it.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.