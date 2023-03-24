Mike Tyson Has Epic Comeback For Gervonta Davis Comparison

Videos by OutKick

Choose your words wisely if you compare heavyweight legend Mike Tyson to a modern boxer. You’ll be pressed to find any fighter delivering the same explosive pain Tyson dished out in his heyday.

So when Tyson was asked if world champion boxer Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) is a worthy comparison, Tyson said maybe … but not for the reasons you’d think.

As relayed by talkSPORT’s Michael Benson, Mike Tyson had a scathing response after being compared to Davis.

“Maybe just getting in trouble with the law. Other than that, no,” Tyson reportedly said.

Ouch. What a knockout punch to Tank Davis, who’s been known more for his atrocious activity away from boxing. Mike Tyson, who’s faced severe allegations of rape, wasn’t kidding when he called out Davis’ rap sheet. The 28-year-old has pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run charge and has been arrested for threatening to kill his girlfriend.

Davis, who’s not known for his thick skin, responded to Benson’s tweet. He turned up the discourse with his response. “I agree. I have more skills,” Davis said, quoting Tyson’s burn.

Gervonta isn’t afraid to beef with anyone. Lately, Davis has been turning up the heat against Ryan Garcia. The two had a highly-anticipated fight scheduled until Garcia began contesting some of their contract stipulations, putting the match in jeopardy.

Davis considers himself the “face of boxing,” even if that face often appears in mugshots.