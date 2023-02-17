Terrible Human Gervonta Davis Pleads Guilty To Hit-And-Run Counts

Videos by OutKick

World champion boxer Gervonta Davis pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts stemming from a hit-and-run.

The incident occurred on Nov. 5, 2020. Davis left a club in downtown Baltimore around 2 a.m., driving a Lamborghini with a police escort. But he ditched the escort, ran a red light and struck the passenger side of a Toyota Solara. He reportedly fled the scene of the accident.

The crash injured four people, including a pregnant woman named Jyair Smith.

Gervonta Davis looks on before fighting Hector Luis Garcia in their WBA World Lightweight Championship bout. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Davis pleaded guilty to four offenses: leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify of property damage, driving with a revoked license and running a red light.

At the end of last year, Davis’ defense team requested a plea deal that would allow him to avoid jail time and instead spend 60 days under house arrest. A Baltimore Circuit Court judge declined the deal.

Davis, 28, faces sentencing on May 5.

Gervonta Davis has a history of criminal behavior.

The lightweight champ was caught on video grabbing his ex-girlfriend by the throat at a charity basketball game at the University of Miami in 2020. He was charged with simple battery domestic violence after surrendering to police days later.

Broward County Sheriff’s Department

And just a month ago, Davis went to jail again on a domestic violence charge in Fort Lauderdale.

In a disturbing 911 call, his girlfriend pleaded “Please, help me! He’s going to kill me!”

During the call, she said he attacked her in front of her baby and began vandalizing her car.

The woman had an abrasion to her upper lip after Davis struck her with what the Broward County Sheriff’s Office described as a closed-fist slap.

And he doesn’t seem to have a whole lot of remorse.

Don’t you try judge us like you don’t have no flaws.. — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) January 11, 2023

I hope he uses that exact line on the judge at his sentencing in May.