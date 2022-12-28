Boxing World Champ Gervonta Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence

Gervonta Davis, the current lightweight champion of the world, was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Florida on Tuesday. He was booked into Broward County jail in Fort Lauderdale on a battery charge, according to jail records.

While there are no details of the alleged domestic violence incident, Davis does have prior domestic violence arrests.

Davis was caught on video grabbing his ex-girlfriend by the throat at a charity basketball game at the University of Miami in 2020. He was charged with simple battery domestic violence after surrendering to police days later.

His ex-girlfriend, also the mother of his child, suffered lip and jaw injuries as a result, according to the arrest report.

Gervonta Davis is unbeaten in his career. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Davis’ recent arrest could affect his upcoming fight against Hector Luis Garcia on January 7, but it is unclear at this time if it will force any changes.

The 28-year-old Baltimore native is unbeaten in his 27 career fights with 25 of his 27 wins coming via knockout. Davis’ last fight came in May 2022 when he defeated Rolando Romery by TKO at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

He’s held world championships in three weight classes in his career while currently holding the lightweight belt.