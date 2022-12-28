Chilling Phone Call Made Ahead of Boxing Champ Gervonta Davis’ Arrest Released: ‘He’s Going To Kill Me!’

WARNING: Graphic details / footage included

Gervonta Davis, the 28-year-old world lightweight boxing champ, was arrested on Tuesday after his girlfriend called authorities to report a case of domestic violence.

Details on the phone call made by Davis’ partner were released Wednesday, first obtained by TMZ Sports.

Gervonta Davis’ Pattern of Abuse

In the call, the frightened woman begged for help and cautioned that Davis had intentions to kill her.

“I need help, please!” she pleaded. “I’m trying to go home. I have my baby in the car, and he attacked me in front of the kid. And, now he’s messing up my tires!”

She added, “Please, help me! He’s going to kill me!”

LISTEN:

911 Call From Gervonta Davis Most Recent Domestic Violence Arrest Has Been Released

Davis was arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities were called to their residence in Parkland, Florida. He was charged with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, and bail was posted at $1,000.

As detailed by TMZ, the woman’s initial call was disconnected, and she was able to call 9-1-1 again to continue alerting the operator of Davis’ vicious behavior.

“I need to go home; I’m in danger right now!” she added.

Broward County Sheriff’s Dept.

The woman was discovered with an abrasion to her upper lip after Davis struck her with what the Broward County Sheriff’s Office described as a closed-fist slap.

Davis’ shocking pattern of abuse can be dated back to an incident at the University of Miami in 2020.

As relayed by OutKick’s Mark Harris, authorities were called to a basketball game at The U when Davis grabbed his then-girlfriend by the neck and began physically abusing her. The arrest report stated that the woman, who shares a child with Davis, had lip and jaw injuries.

The high-profile boxer’s next bout is scheduled for Nov. 7 against Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C.

Florida authorities arrest Gervonta Davis for domestic abuse



