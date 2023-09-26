Mike Trout Cried While Talking About His Disappointing Angels Season This Year

Videos by OutKick

Mike Trout couldn’t hold back his emotions while discussing the let down that was his contribution to the Los Angeles Angels this year.

An emotional Mike Trout talks about his season and getting ready for the spring⚾️ @Angels | #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/ArVUpDuVp6 — Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) September 26, 2023

“It’s frustrating,” Trout began before beginning to clearly get emotional. “It’s better now but I wanted to get back, it’s been tough, it’s been hard on me.”

The 13-time All-Star outfielder didn’t hold back on how nothing went right for him and his contributions to the team this year. Much of that had to do with injuries that constantly plagued Trout throughout the year including surgery after suffering a wrist fracture.

“I just want to get out there. Injuries suck. Like I said, all the hard work and freak stuff happens but I’m trying to just stay positive.”

Interestingly, Trout referenced coming back sooner than he should have.

Mike Trout exits the game after an apparent injury during his 8th inning at bat. pic.twitter.com/s0xSfpVQ3j — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 4, 2023

TROUT APPEARED IN ONLY 82 GAMES THIS YEAR

“I came back probably sooner than I should have. I wanted to be out there with the guys, pushed it and it was just sore and I was just uncomfortable. When I came back I was in pain, my swinging wasn’t right and I just wasn’t myself… I was taking it day by day waiting for the soreness and discomfort to go away and it never did. Giving it a few extra weeks off it’s now [starting to] go away,” Trout continued.

The 32-year-old appeared in 82 games hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

There have been reports that Shohei Ohtani who also suffered various injuries before tearing an arm ligament and undergoing Tommy John surgery may have also returned quicker than he should have.

TROUT WANTS TO REMAIN AN ANGEL

Despite the setback of not only his year but the team in general if they lose Shohei Ohtani due to free agency this offseason, Trout says he wants to remain with the team that he has been with his entire career.

“I go through this every year. There’s private conversations I’ve had [with the Angels ownership]. I’m just doing the same thing I’ve done the last 13 years, just going thru the offseason and getting ready for spring and I’ll be wearing the Angels uniform come next spring.” Regarding the Angels future Trout said that “there’s nobody in the Angels locker room that wants to win more than me.”

Despite Trout wanting to remain with the team – or at least publicly saying so, others like former Mets GM Steve Phillips believe that he could end up elsewhere.

Meanwhile the Angels and their fanbase will look at this season with immense frustration especially as the Angels went all-in by not trading Ohtani at the trade deadline and it went almost as bad as it could.

With just a few games remaining in the 2023 season, the Angels have a 70-85 record and have gone 14-34 since the trade deadline.