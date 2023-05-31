Mike Pence Denounces Dodgers’ Decision To Honor Anti-Catholic Drag Group

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made another enemy with their offensive, anti-Christian decision making.

Star pitcher Clayton Kershaw has spoken out against his own team’s efforts. As has reliever Blake Treinen.

Senator Marco Rubio led the initial charge to reverse the offensive choice to honor an anti-Catholic drag group.

Now another prominent politician has denounced the Dodgers disregard for the religious views of millions of Los Angeles residents.

Former Vice President Mike Pence posted Wednesday morning about the decision. In doing so, he drew comparisons to Major League Baseball caving to misinformation and moving the All-Star Game out of Georgia.

“Having been raised in a Catholic family, the Dodgers decision to invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a hateful group that blatantly mocks Catholicism, to their event next month is deeply offensive. Last summer the MLB moved their All-Star Game out of Georgia over a lie about voter ID and now they are apologizing and welcoming anti-Catholic bigots back to Dodger Stadium with open arms. The MLB should not be apologizing to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, they should be apologizing to Catholics across America. America’s pastime should respect the faith of every American no matter what,” Pence tweeted.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 03: Dodgers logo singage changed for LGBTQ+ Pride Night during the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers Once Again Show That Only One Group Matters

As soon as LGBTQ+ groups and activist far left sportswriters demanded it, the Dodgers caved.

But as tens of thousands sign petitions, players express frustration and offense, and prominent politicians denounce it, they remain silent.

Shows who really matters, doesn’t it?

The Dodgers are acting as most modern corporations do: prioritizing the left over the right.

The organization prioritizes liberal politics and the feeling of progressives over those of Catholics and Christians.

Why? Because they have no reason to fear them.

Mainstream media outlets have been overwhelmingly supportive of the team’s decision to offend Christians. The LA Pride organization decided to boycott the team’s pride night event after the initial withdrawal.

That’s an unacceptable outcome for a modern liberal corporation. Which is exactly what the Dodgers are.

This is a perfect example of what corporate “inclusivity” often means in practice. The feelings of one group, generally progressives, take priority over others.

Pence is correctly pointing out that there’s a clear hierarchy within MLB and the Dodgers. And Christians are at the bottom.